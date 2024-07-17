Global Oil and Gas Industry Outlook Report 2024: Growth Opportunities in CCUS, Emissions Management, Automation, Autonomy, and Augmentation, Upstream Electrification, and Future Fuels

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global energy industry is undergoing an unprecedented transition, bringing exciting new growth opportunities to the oil and gas (O&G) industry. However, shifting to a net-zero future for carbon emissions means many companies struggle with pricing, energy security, and industry disruption.



As the industry moves to meet decarbonization and sustainability goals, the publisher has identified five key pillars of opportunity for the energy transition: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS); Emissions Management; Automation, Autonomy, and Augmentation; Upstream Electrification; and Future Fuels. Meanwhile, the main challenge of today's O&G industry is balancing the transition to net zero while meeting the current demand for fossil fuels as efficiently and sustainably as possible.



The competitive landscape for the future O&G industry is also changing, driven by innovation, market transformation, ambitious sustainability goals, and disruptive business models. Notably, the study offers stakeholders insights and opportunities they can leverage in the dynamic O&G space over the next decade.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Increased DER and BESS Integration to Drive Electrification Technology Adoption

AI as a Tool to Achieve Sustainability

DACC with CO2 Used for SAF

Negative-emission Technologies for Achieving the Net-zero Target

Modularization of CCUS Plants for Small Industries with Fewer CO2 Emissions

CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters

Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs) for Rapid LNG Supply in Europe

Blending Blue Hydrogen in Existing NG Pipelines

Robotics for Subsea Automation

IoT for Boosting Efficiency and Accuracy

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

The 2023 Oil and Gas Industry: Forecast vs. Actual

Historical Analytics: Global O&G Industry Upstream Capital Expenditure (CAPEX)

Top Predictions for 2024

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the O&G Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Research Scope

What Does the Global O&G Outlook Cover?

2023 Highlights of the Global O&G Industry

2023 O&G Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Actual

2024 O&G KPIs: Forecast

Trends and Events in Historical Prices for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent

Global Average Rig Count vs Benchmark Crude Oil Prices

O&G Trends, 2024

O&G Industry Trends

CCUS an Important Equation in Decarbonization

Global CCUS Project Type and Status

CCUS Landscape in the Americas

CCUS Landscape in Europe

CCUS Landscape in APAC

CCUS Landscape in MEA

Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC)

Endgame Scenarios for Profitable DACC Implementation

CCUS Growth Opportunity Areas

Role of LNG in the Energy Spectrum

Progress on Developing Lower-emission LNG Technologies

O&G Electrification as a Decarbonization Pathway

Growth of the Hydrogen Economy

O&G Automation

Emissions Management

Alternative Fuels - A Catalyst to Decarbonize Hard-to-abate Industries

The Role of Drilling Automation in Upstream Operations

Drilling Automation

O&G Upstream Segment Outlook, 2024

Top 8 Upstream O&G Predictions for 2024

Global Oil Production Forecast

Natural Gas Production Forecast

O&G Upstream CAPEX Investments

Regional Predictions, 2024

North America

LATAM

Europe

MEA

APAC

Russia and CIS

Conclusions

