Global Oil and Gas Industry Outlook Report 2024: Growth Opportunities in CCUS, Emissions Management, Automation, Autonomy, and Augmentation, Upstream Electrification, and Future Fuels

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy industry is undergoing an unprecedented transition, bringing exciting new growth opportunities to the oil and gas (O&G) industry. However, shifting to a net-zero future for carbon emissions means many companies struggle with pricing, energy security, and industry disruption.
As the industry moves to meet decarbonization and sustainability goals, the publisher has identified five key pillars of opportunity for the energy transition: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS); Emissions Management; Automation, Autonomy, and Augmentation; Upstream Electrification; and Future Fuels. Meanwhile, the main challenge of today's O&G industry is balancing the transition to net zero while meeting the current demand for fossil fuels as efficiently and sustainably as possible.
The competitive landscape for the future O&G industry is also changing, driven by innovation, market transformation, ambitious sustainability goals, and disruptive business models. Notably, the study offers stakeholders insights and opportunities they can leverage in the dynamic O&G space over the next decade.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Increased DER and BESS Integration to Drive Electrification Technology Adoption
- AI as a Tool to Achieve Sustainability
- DACC with CO2 Used for SAF
- Negative-emission Technologies for Achieving the Net-zero Target
- Modularization of CCUS Plants for Small Industries with Fewer CO2 Emissions
- CCUS Clusters and Hubs for Integrating Different Industrial Clusters
- Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs) for Rapid LNG Supply in Europe
- Blending Blue Hydrogen in Existing NG Pipelines
- Robotics for Subsea Automation
- IoT for Boosting Efficiency and Accuracy
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- The 2023 Oil and Gas Industry: Forecast vs. Actual
- Historical Analytics: Global O&G Industry Upstream Capital Expenditure (CAPEX)
- Top Predictions for 2024
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the O&G Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Research Scope
- What Does the Global O&G Outlook Cover?
- 2023 Highlights of the Global O&G Industry
- 2023 O&G Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Actual
- 2024 O&G KPIs: Forecast
- Trends and Events in Historical Prices for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent
- Global Average Rig Count vs Benchmark Crude Oil Prices
O&G Trends, 2024
- O&G Industry Trends
- CCUS an Important Equation in Decarbonization
- Global CCUS Project Type and Status
- CCUS Landscape in the Americas
- CCUS Landscape in Europe
- CCUS Landscape in APAC
- CCUS Landscape in MEA
- Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC)
- Endgame Scenarios for Profitable DACC Implementation
- CCUS Growth Opportunity Areas
- Role of LNG in the Energy Spectrum
- Progress on Developing Lower-emission LNG Technologies
- O&G Electrification as a Decarbonization Pathway
- Growth of the Hydrogen Economy
- O&G Automation
- Emissions Management
- Alternative Fuels - A Catalyst to Decarbonize Hard-to-abate Industries
- The Role of Drilling Automation in Upstream Operations
- Drilling Automation
O&G Upstream Segment Outlook, 2024
- Top 8 Upstream O&G Predictions for 2024
- Global Oil Production Forecast
- Natural Gas Production Forecast
- O&G Upstream CAPEX Investments
Regional Predictions, 2024
- North America
- LATAM
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Russia and CIS
Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/if4n66
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.