Global Transportation Management System Industry Research 2024: Opportunities in Last-mile Industry, AI and IoT Adoption, TMS Expansion to APAC, Green Shipping, and Cloud-based TMS

This analysis covers key trends and technologies shaping the global transportation management system industry. Comprehensive segmentation by region (North America and Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific) illuminates the dynamics and challenges across the global industry.
By examining the most relevant drivers, restraints, legislative frameworks, and market trends, the study thoroughly explains the factors influencing the global TMS industry. In addition, it identifies major players in the industry and their strategies and highlights substantial growth opportunities within the TMS sector.
This analytics aims to equip industry stakeholders with the insights needed to make informed decisions and capitalize on growth opportunities in the evolving global TMS industry by thoroughly examining emerging trends and technologies revolutionizing transportation logistics.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- The Last-mile Industry
- AI and IoT Adoption
- TMS Expansion to APAC
- Green Shipping
- Cloud-based TMS
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the TMS Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- What is a TMS?
- TMS Deployments
- Who Uses a TMS?
- Segmentation by Region
- Competitors by Region
- Segmentation by Industry Vertical
- Segmentation by Transportation Mode
- Segmentation
- Market Trends
- Technology Innovations
- Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - International
- Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - NALA
- Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - EMEA
- Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - APAC
- PESTLE Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Important Acquisitions & Mergers
- Trends, Opportunities, & Unmet Needs
Growth Opportunity Analysis - NALA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
