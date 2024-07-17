Global Transportation Management System Industry Research 2024: Opportunities in Last-mile Industry, AI and IoT Adoption, TMS Expansion to APAC, Green Shipping, and Cloud-based TMS

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transportation Management System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis covers key trends and technologies shaping the global transportation management system industry. Comprehensive segmentation by region (North America and Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific) illuminates the dynamics and challenges across the global industry.

By examining the most relevant drivers, restraints, legislative frameworks, and market trends, the study thoroughly explains the factors influencing the global TMS industry. In addition, it identifies major players in the industry and their strategies and highlights substantial growth opportunities within the TMS sector.

This analytics aims to equip industry stakeholders with the insights needed to make informed decisions and capitalize on growth opportunities in the evolving global TMS industry by thoroughly examining emerging trends and technologies revolutionizing transportation logistics.

Growth Opportunity Universe

The Last-mile Industry

AI and IoT Adoption

TMS Expansion to APAC

Green Shipping

Cloud-based TMS

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the TMS Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

What is a TMS?

TMS Deployments

Who Uses a TMS?

Segmentation by Region

Competitors by Region

Segmentation by Industry Vertical

Segmentation by Transportation Mode

Segmentation

Market Trends

Technology Innovations

Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - International

Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - NALA

Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - EMEA

Industry Regulations and Legal Forces - APAC

PESTLE Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Important Acquisitions & Mergers

Trends, Opportunities, & Unmet Needs

Growth Opportunity Analysis - NALA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

