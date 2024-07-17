SocialFi Platform RECRD Emerges From Stealth With $4M Funding Led by Sui Foundation & Alphabit Fund; Investors Include ex-Netflix Co-Founding Executive, DNA Fund and former NBA Player

London & San Francisco, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





RECRD is founded by tech entrepreneurs Anoir Houmou, CEO & Founder, and Dominic Frazer Imregh, CTO & C0-Founder

The DeFi integration is powered by the Sui blockchain, with RECRD enabling social monetization for creators & users through short-form videos and dynamic video reactions based on its patent-pending REBOUND (rebound) tech

tech RECRD has received investment from the Sui Foundation, Mitch Lowe of Netflix, NBA All-star Mitchell Richmond, Alphabit Fund and DNA Fund

Prominent advisors include Ted Smith, ex-IPG Group, Seb Reis of checkout.com and Pranav Sharma of Woodstock VC