Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Infrastructure Outlook 2024: CPOs to Focus on Investments, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Infrastructure Growth Opportunities and Outlook, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, there were about 750,000 charge points across Europe, of which 84.4% were AC charging points and 15.5% were DC charging points. The Type 2 connector type dominated the European EV infrastructure sector, accounting for almost 75%. CCS2 was widely adopted for DC charging points in Europe. Unlike North America, Europe is not dominated by a single charge point operator. Shell Recharge was the leader with an AC share of 5.3%, and Tesla was the DC leader with a 12.6% share.
North America had about 250,000 charging points, of which 77.3% of charging points are AC chargers and 22.7% are DC chargers. Tesla adopters dominate the DC infrastructure market in North America. Charge point accounted for 44.1% of the AC charging infrastructure and Tesla had 43.4% market share in DC charging. In 2023, APAC (Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Singapore) had about 23,000 charge points, of which AC chargers constituted 66% and the rest 34% of chargers were DC points. Type 2 connectors account for almost 83.71% of AC charging.
Tesla leads the AC charging infrastructure in APAC and EA anywhere is the DC leader. In 2024, the European EV charging infrastructure sector will surpass 1 million charging points, while North American EV charging points will reach the 360,000 mark. The CCS2 connector type and destination chargers will see the highest growth in Europe. New technology adoption will be significant in the coming years.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- V2G and Solar-powered EV Charging Stations
- NACS and Plug-and-charge Technology Adoption
- Global EV Charging Infrastructure
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Europe - Highlights of 2023 and 2024e
- North America - Highlights of 2023 and 2024e
- Asia-Pacific (excluding China) - Highlights of 2023
- Market Evolution
- EV Charging Trends in Europe and North America
- EV Charging in APAC
- EV Charging Point Installations (AC Charging)
- EV Charging Point Installations (DC Charging)
- EV Charging Point Installations (AC,DC Charging)
- EV Charging Point Use Case, AC Charging
- EV Charging Point Use Case, DC Charging
- EV Charging Point Use Case, AC & DC Charging
- EV Charging Infrastructure Development
- Public EV Charging Infrastructure Europe, NA, & APAC
- EV Hardware Standards and Future Landscape
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on EV Charging Infrastructure Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation - AC and DC Charging Levels, Europe
- Segmentation - AC and DC Charging Levels, NA & APAC
- Segmentation - Connector Types, North America
- Segmentation - Connector Types, Europe
- Segmentation - Connector Types, APAC
2024 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 10 Trends for 2024
- Top 10 Growth Opportunities
- Global GDP Growth
- Inflation and Interest Rates
- Currency Trajectory
- Labor Market
- Oil Markets
- Critical Minerals Supplies
- North America
- Western Europe
- Middle East
- Asia
Upcoming Trends
- EV Charging Trends
- Investments, Mergers, and Acquisitions
- Solar-powered EV Charging
- Advancements in V2X Technology
- Plug-and-charge Technology
- The North American Charging Standard (NACS)
- EV Battery Swap Stations
Europe Predictions, 2024
- EV Charging Infrastructure Highlights, 2023
- EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2023
- EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown 2024 (E)
- Top AC Charge Point Operators, Europe
- Top DC Charge Point Operators, Europe
- Charging Infrastructure Forecast, Europe, 2023-2026
- Charging Infrastructure Installation Forecast in 10 European Countries
- EV Charging, Austria
- EV Charging, Belgium
- EV Charging, France
- EV Charging, Germany
- EV Charging, Italy
- EV Charging, Netherlands
- EV Charging, Norway
- EV Charging, Spain
- EV Charging, Sweden
- EV Charging, UK
North America Predictions, 2024
- NA EV Charging Infrastructure Highlights, 2023
- North America EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2023
- North America EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown 2024 (E)
- Charge Point Operators, NA, 2023
- Charging Infrastructure Forecast, NA, 2023-2026
- Charging Infrastructure Installation Forecast, US and Canada
- EV Charging, US
- EV Charging, Canada
APAC Overview, 2023
- APAC EV Charging Infrastructure, Highlights, 2023
- APAC EV Charging Infrastructure Breakdown, 2023
- Charge Point Operators, APAC, 2023
- EV Charging Infrastructure in Australia
- EV Charging Infrastructure in Singapore
- EV Charging Infrastructure in Thailand
- EV Charging Infrastructure in New Zealand
Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcom1f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.