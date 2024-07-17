Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Infrastructure Outlook 2024: CPOs to Focus on Investments, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Infrastructure Growth Opportunities and Outlook, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, there were about 750,000 charge points across Europe, of which 84.4% were AC charging points and 15.5% were DC charging points. The Type 2 connector type dominated the European EV infrastructure sector, accounting for almost 75%. CCS2 was widely adopted for DC charging points in Europe. Unlike North America, Europe is not dominated by a single charge point operator. Shell Recharge was the leader with an AC share of 5.3%, and Tesla was the DC leader with a 12.6% share.

North America had about 250,000 charging points, of which 77.3% of charging points are AC chargers and 22.7% are DC chargers. Tesla adopters dominate the DC infrastructure market in North America. Charge point accounted for 44.1% of the AC charging infrastructure and Tesla had 43.4% market share in DC charging. In 2023, APAC (Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Singapore) had about 23,000 charge points, of which AC chargers constituted 66% and the rest 34% of chargers were DC points. Type 2 connectors account for almost 83.71% of AC charging.

Tesla leads the AC charging infrastructure in APAC and EA anywhere is the DC leader. In 2024, the European EV charging infrastructure sector will surpass 1 million charging points, while North American EV charging points will reach the 360,000 mark. The CCS2 connector type and destination chargers will see the highest growth in Europe. New technology adoption will be significant in the coming years.

