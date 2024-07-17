Beat the Summer Heat with Gorgeous Hair: Top Tips and Products from Sally Beauty

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just as the days get longer and the sun shines brighter, it's time to refresh your beauty routine! Summer can be tough on hair, with exposure to sun, salt water, and chlorine taking a toll. But don't worry – you can still have healthy, gorgeous hair all season long.

Sally Beauty: Your One-Stop Shop

Sally Beauty , the leading retailer for hair care and color, has everything you need to keep your hair looking fabulous throughout the summer. Whether you're maintaining your current look or wanting to switch things up for the warmer months, they've got you covered.

Essential Summer Hair Care Tips:

Protect From the Sun: Sun damage is a real threat to hair. Look for products formulated for sun protection, like Sally Beauty's ion sun care collection . These products help maintain, style, and moisturize your hair while adding softness and shine for an effortless, beachy look.

Repair and Strengthen: Summer activities and even brushing can damage hair. Bond repair is key! Sally Beauty's award-winning bondbar hair care products offer targeted treatments to address these concerns. Bondbar’s Lamellar Water Rinse is a game-changer, transforming your hair in just 8 seconds. The Bonding Hydration Mask provides deep moisture, and even comes in a convenient travel size. With bondbar, you can repair, protect, and hydrate your hair all summer long.

Color with Confidence: Want a new summer hue? Sally Beauty has you covered with quality at-home hair color options , also from bondbar. These products are formulated to strengthen, condition, and repair hair fibers while providing 100% gray coverage for all hair types. Don't forget to care for your hair after coloring! The ion color defense bundle has everything you need to maintain vibrancy and minimize fading.

With the right products and a little TLC, you can have healthy, beautiful hair all summer long. Find your local Sally Beauty store or shop online 24/7 at SallyBeauty.com to find everything you need to keep your hair hydrated, protected, and looking its best!