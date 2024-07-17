Support the “Hungry for Vacation” campaign and feed children in need

MONTREAL, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the height of the summer season, when most children are enjoying their vacation, many young people are faced with food insecurity. The summer break deprives many children of the support usually offered by the school network, exacerbating the needs of many organizations. To deal with this situation, Moisson Montréal is launching its "Hungry for Vacation" campaign. Running until July 31, the goal is to distribute more than 400,000 snacks to more than 4,000 children aged 6 to 17. The initiative will support the dozens of organizations and food banks on the Island of Montreal that help school-aged children. Every dollar counts and can make a difference: each dollar donated means each child can receive two snacks.



"Last year, we distributed 300,000 snacks. This year, in response to growing demand, we have raised our target to 400,000 snacks. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support of our partners, we are committed to providing as many snacks as possible," said Chantal Vézina, Executive Director of Moisson Montréal.

Special care has been taken to ensure the quality of the snacks offered, despite the storage and refrigeration challenges faced by some organizations. Each child will receive snacks such as fruit compote, juice, cheese, yogurt, milk, bananas, cucumbers, hummus, oatmeal cookies, graham crackers, flax or banana cookies, and granola bars.



Why donate to “Hungry for Vacation”?

$1 donated = 2 snacks distributed

More than 4,000 children will receive snacks for two weeks

More than 400,000 snacks will be distributed

Moisson Montréal is the largest food bank in Canada, serving nearly 300 organizations

Our major partner, Lassonde, is fully committed to the campaign. The company is providing financial support as well as snacks for the children.

To make a donation to the "Hungry for Vacation" campaign, or to find out more about this important initiative, please visit https://www.lafaimdesvacances.com.

About Moisson Montréal

Moisson Montréal, founded in 1984, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The organization is the largest food bank in Canada. Its mission is to ensure an optimal food supply for Montreal community organizations dealing with food security, while developing sustainable solutions. Thanks to the generosity of its donors, Moisson Montréal benefits from a remarkable leverage effect: every dollar donated enables the redistribution of more than $15 worth of food. Every year, more than 19 million kg of food are distributed to nearly 300 organizations. As an essential pillar in the food assistance ecosystem, Moisson Montréal fosters collaboration and implements concrete programs to reduce food insecurity. With its slogan "40 years and still so much to do", Moisson Montréal underlines its ongoing commitment to its mission.

