Oxford Biomedica announces CFO transition

Oxford Biomedica announces Chief Financial Officer transition

- Lucinda Crabtree to join as Chief Financial Officer -

Oxford, UK – 17 July 2024: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica”, "OXB" or “the Company”), a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces the appointment of Lucinda (Lucy) Crabtree Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Board member. Simultaneously, the Company announces that Stuart Paynter will step down as CFO and from the Board after almost seven years of service. These changes will become effective on 2 September 2024 and Stuart will then transition away from Oxford Biomedica following a suitable handover period.

Lucinda Crabtree was previously CFO at MorphoSys AG. As CFO of MorphoSys, Lucy led a finance team across the US and Germany until the closing of the acquisition of the company by Novartis. Prior to MorphoSys, Lucy was CFO at Autolus Therapeutics, a Nasdaq listed clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Before her time at Autolus, Lucy spent several years as an investment professional at institutions including Woodford Investment Management, Panmure Gordon, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan (originally Bear Stearns) and Jefferies. Lucy also has prior experience as a board observer at several private healthcare companies. She holds a first class Bachelor of Science degree in Physiology and Pharmacology from University College London and a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from University College London.

Dr. Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Biomedica, commented: "On behalf of the corporate executive team, I am delighted to welcome Lucy to Oxford Biomedica. Her unique skillset will be immensely valuable to us as we enter the next phase of our growth as a pure-play CDMO. I would also like to warmly thank Stuart for his dedicated service to OXB. Since joining the Company nearly seven years ago, Stuart has been instrumental in its success right the way through to the recent transformation of our business model. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”

Stuart Paynter said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to help lead Oxford Biomedica through its development to its position as a leading CDMO. The Company is now operationally and financially in stronger health than ever before and, with the transformation complete, it is now the natural time to hand over to someone with Lucy’s skills and experience. I look forward to continuing to support OXB in the interim and then as it enjoys further success and momentum in the future.”

Lucinda Crabtree said: “This is an exciting time to join Oxford Biomedica, having entered a new phase as an international pure-play cell and gene therapy CDMO. I look forward to working with Frank and the senior leadership team alongside the Board, as we continue to execute on this integrated strategy and continue our growth in the backdrop of a rapidly expanding cell and gene therapy market.”

Relevant disclosures

There are no disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R.

-Ends-

