Cellebrite Advances Plans to Transform and Elevate its Strategic Relationship with the U.S. Federal Government

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a leader in digital investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, officially established Cellebrite Federal Solutions, further elevating the Company’s ability to serve the unique needs of the U.S. federal government through its AI-driven Case-to-Closure [C2C] platform for accelerating justice.

This newly established operation builds on the Company's long and rich history of serving U.S. justice, defense, intelligence and other federal civilian agencies with its world-renowned Case-to-Closure platform, assisting in critical initiatives targeting the safety and protection of all American citizens.

A key element of this announcement is the acquisition of Cyber Technology Services, Inc. (CyTech). CyTech, which was founded in 2002, brings extensive domain expertise in cybersecurity, digital forensics and incident response services. CyTech’s employees will be part of Cellebrite Federal Solutions, further broadening and complementing Cellebrite's capabilities and supporting the Company’s ongoing expansion within this customer segment.

The actions announced by Cellebrite today support the Company’s strategy to substantially broaden its business with U.S. federal customers over the longer term. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The establishment of this dedicated unit underscores Cellebrite’s strategic commitment to the federal sector, recognizing its critical role and potential in our mission to enhance public safety and accelerate justice,” said Tom Hogan, Cellebrite Executive Chairman of the Board. “Today’s actions, combined with the investments we are making to achieve FedRAMP authorization of our software-as-a-service offerings, demonstrate that Cellebrite is taking strategic steps to address the evolving needs of our U.S. federal customers and unlock more opportunity with them over the coming years.”



“This is an exciting venture, and we welcome this talented group to our team,” said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite’s CEO. “This move reinforces our dedication and support for the U.S. federal government to have the best digital investigative resources.”

The new unit will be led by Erik Sachwitz. Erik has led Cellebrite's U.S. federal business since 2020. In 2023, U.S. federal customers generated approximately 19% of Cellebrite’s annual recurring revenue in the public sector, up 21% from the prior year. Erik brings a rich history of software expertise to the public sector including stints at Quest Software, Micro Focus and Attachmate.

"This is a game-changing opportunity for CyTech, and we are thrilled to join Cellebrite to better engage these unique partnerships with the U.S. federal government,” said Tim Poole, formerly President of CyTech who now serves as Vice President of Cellebrite Federal Solutions. “As a seasoned digital forensics professional, I know first-hand what our customers are dealing with. We are here to strengthen the incredible offerings from Cellebrite that will help our U.S. federal customers achieve their objectives.”

Further, Cellebrite Federal Solutions is building a world-class board of independent directors. These directors bring a wealth of expertise and a range of valued skills covering U.S. defense, cyber intelligence, SaaS and cloud execution and prosecutorial expertise.

The four independent directors are:

Lt. Gen. (ret.) Ken Tovo: former Commander of the Green Berets and U.S. Special Forces Ken, a distinguished leader in special operations and strategic planning, has a 35-year career that spans from Green Beret service to leading the 34,000-strong Army Special Operations Command. Ken currently serves on the boards of several companies, is the chairman of the Green Beret Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting US Army Green Berets and their families and is an advisory board member of a nonprofit that supports the educational needs of killed, wounded or seriously injured servicemembers. Ken is the president of DOL Enterprises, Inc, a consulting firm providing services primarily in the defense and technology sectors.

Dr. Barry West: former CIO and CISO U.S. Department of Commerce and Department of Homeland Security Dr. West is a veteran technologist and business leader with over 40 years of experience in the information technology field, and his expertise spans areas such as cybersecurity, cloud computing and innovation. Dr. West’s experience includes serving as CIO at the FDIC, PBGC, DOC, FEMA, NWS and DHS. Currently, he serves as the Founder and CEO of West Wing Advisory Services, LLC.

Mark Ferrer: former COO of SAP Mark is an experienced global operating executive, currently serving on the board of directors for Blue Ridge Networks and Vbrick Corp. His extensive background includes leadership roles at Citrix, SAP, HP, and pivotal CEO positions at two public companies, contributing to significant market cap growth and strategic initiatives in the technology industry.

Barbara Grewe: Sr. Director FBI 9/11 Review Commission Barbara is a seasoned professional with a diverse background in international strategy, policy and cybersecurity, having held senior roles at The MITRE Corporation, FBI 9/11 Review Commission and the Government Accountability Office. Her extensive experience spans from strategic management consulting at McKinsey & Co. and litigation at Covington & Burling, to serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, demonstrating her versatility and commitment to public service.



