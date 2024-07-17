Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist (Ozempic, Rybelsus, Trulicity, Saxenda, Wegovy, Victoza, Mounjaro, Zepbound) Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Eli Lilly and C, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Trulicity, Wegovy, Ozempic, Mounjaro), Application (Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Obesity), Route Of Administration, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global GLP-1 receptor agonist market size is expected to reach USD 173.62 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.65% from 2024 to 2030

The strong product pipeline and formulation advancements are driving the market. In addition, novel innovative products are booming the market. In September 2019, Rybelsus, the first and only oral GLP-1 analog was approved by the U.S.FDA for improving the glycemic control in type-2 diabetes patients. It is a semaglutide-based product developed by Novo Nordisk, which is currently under review by European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). After receiving the approval, the market may witness significant growth over the forecast period.







Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on research collaborations for developing new GLP-1 products. For instance, in September 2018, Eli Lilly and Company entered into a license agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd for OWL833. OWL833 is Chugai's proprietary oral GLP-1 agonist candidate and as per the agreement Eli Lilly will obtain global commercialization and development rights.



The companies are currently aiming on geographical expansion for increasing the sales output. Novo Nordisk is expanding its business by investing in the manufacturing unit located in North Carolina. The company holds around 50.0% of the market share of GLP-1 receptor agonists and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, in July 2018, Sanofi invested about USD 74.1 million in China for establishing an R&D hub to enhance its global reach.



The companies are also focusing on getting approval for other indications like obesity and major adverse cardiovascular events by authorities like the U.S.FDA, EMEA, and others for the existing products to increase their life cycle. For instance, in January 2020, Novo Nordisk received the U.S. FDA approval for Ozempic for Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE) in type 2 diabetes patients.



GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report Highlights

The ozempic segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 37.77% in 2023. Ozempic is a brand-name U.S. FDA-approved prescription drug used to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

Zepbound is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to its worldwide approval of a drug and high demand due to its high efficacy and tolerability.

The type 2 diabetes mellitus segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.14% over the forecast period.

The parenteral segment held the largest share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.14% from 2024 to 2030.

The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of 50.64% in 2023. The growth of hospital pharmacies has facilitated the integration of several healthcare components, increased inpatient visits for diabetes and obesity consultations, and improved customer convenience in acquiring GLP-1 medications.

North America GLP-1 receptor agonist market accounted for a 76.19% share in 2023. Established brands including liraglutide (Victoza), dulaglutide (Trulicity), exenatide (Byetta/Bydureon), and semaglutide (Ozempic) dominate the GLP-1 receptor agonist market in North America.

Asia Pacific GLP-1 receptor agonists market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the global market. The region's growing healthcare sector, sizable target population, and high unmet clinical needs are some factors projected to provide significant growth potential.

Company Profiles

Eli Lilly and Company.

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

AstraZeneca

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $173.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product and Application Outlook

2.2.2. Route of Administration and Distribution Channel outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity

3.2.1.2. Increasing R&D activities for developing novel therapeutics

3.2.1.3. Formulation advancements of oral GLP-1 receptor agonists

3.2.1.4. Increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment options for diabetes

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Product failure

3.2.2.2. Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs during the forecast period

3.3. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.5. Pipeline Analysis

3.6. Patent Expiry Analysis



Chapter 4. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Product Dashboard

4.2. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Ozempic

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Rybelsus

4.5. Trulicity

4.6. Saxenda

4.7. Wegovy

4.8. Victoza

4.9. Mounjaro

4.10. Zepbound

4.11. Others



Chapter 5. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Application Dashboard

5.2. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

5.4. Obesity



Chapter 6. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Route of Administration Dashboard

6.2. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Route of Administration Movement Analysis

6.3. Parenteral

6.4. Oral



Chapter 7. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Distribution Channel Dashboard

7.2. Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

7.3. Hospital Pharmacies

7.4. Retail Pharmacies

7.5. Online Pharmacies



Chapter 8. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis By Product, Application, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2. Participant Overview

9.3. Financial Overview

9.4. Product Benchmarking

9.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

9.6. Strategy Mapping

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zjab9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment