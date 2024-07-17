Sertifi Grows 9-Year Partnership with Davidson Hospitality Group by Enabling Alternative Payment Methods

Chicago, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developers of hospitality-tailored e-signature, payment processing, and card authorization platform for revenue acceleration, is excited to celebrate its growing partnership with leading hospitality management company, Davidson Hospitality Group.

After licensing Sertifi’s e-signature and payment processing solutions in 2015, Davidson also became an early adopter of Sertifi’s card authorization solution in 2017. Most recently, Davidson enabled the ability to process ACH (eCheck) payments via SertifiPay, allowing its properties to offer greater payment flexibility to clients while lowering costs, as processing fees for ACH are significantly lower than for card transactions.

Using Sertifi, Davidson properties have the ability to:

Sign event contracts and process event deposits faster.

Save in annual processing fees.

Receive completed authorization forms faster while reducing chargebacks with AI-powered fraud detection tools.

Simplify communication and reconciliation between sales and finance teams.

“Sertifi plays a vital support role in revenue generation and value creation for our properties,” said Tim Debruin, corporate director of catering, Davidson Hospitality Group. “Since rollout, our teams have saved a substantial amount of time that was traditionally spent processing payments – all while eliminating unnecessary costs. Sertifi also grants the flexibility needed to optimize performance across a unique, expansive portfolio.”

“This year, Davidson is celebrating 50 years of value creation, and we’re grateful to be a part of their journey in delivering best-in-class hospitality service,” said John Stojka, CEO of Sertifi. “We look forward to growing our partnership in years to come.”

About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreements platform used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 countries. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments and credit card authorizations, and exchange virtual card information. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Sertifi

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 86 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and over 2 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners’ mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company’s heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2023, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality