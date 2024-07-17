Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to host its 2024 Strategic Update on September 26th

Lima, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, July 17th, 2024 -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with a presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama announces its upcoming Strategic Update 2024, scheduled for Thursday, September 26th, 2024, in Lima, Peru.

At this event, members of the Credicorp management team will present an update on its innovation strategy and disruption initiatives. The event will focus on the company´s disciplined governance for allocating resources to innovation as it builds new capabilities to further reinforce long-term sustainable growth. Management will also discuss key success stories and how they are shaping the company´s innovation ecosystem.

The event will feature a live webcast, starting at 2:00 pm ET, with opening remarks by Gianfranco Ferrari, CEO, followed by an update of Credicorp´s disciplined approach to innovation by Francesca Raffo, CINO who will then lead a Fireside Chat on successful innovation stories with Raimundo Morales, CEO of Yape and Adolfo Vinatea, CEO of Krealo. The session will conclude with a Q&A segment, ending by 2:30 pm ET. Mr. Alejandro Pérez-Reyes Zarak, CFO, will also participate in the Q&A.

To register, please visit: www.credicorpupdate.com . The 2024 Innovation Update is open to the investment community. Registered attendees will receive confirmation and additional event details. A replay of the webcast and a copy of the slide presentation will be available after the event.

