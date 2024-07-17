A2 Dairy Products Market Share Will Grow Over USD 15.8 Billion by 2034, at 24.8% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the study concludes that the global A2 dairy products market size and share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% between 2024 and 2034. The market revenue of USD 2.1 Billion in 2024 is expected to grow up to USD 15.8 Billion by 2034.

A2 Dairy Products Market Report Overview

A2 dairy products are dairy products exclusively made with A2 beta-casein found naturally in cows. While they may taste and nutritionally resemble regular dairy products, they are not lactose-free; hence, people with lactose intolerance may have gastrointestinal problems. This notion holds very little truth, but in light of pricing alone, it places A2 dairy products at a premium over regular dairy products. This certainly means that more studies have to be conducted in order to understand the benefits of A2 dairy products and their side effects.

A2 dairy is a type of cow milk produced from cows that are trained to deliver only the A2 type of beta-casein which is the major milk protein. The most predominant type of milk protein is known as A1 milk, which has both A1 and A2 beta-casein. A2 dairy is targeting to provide milk that is predominantly A2 protein in order to avoid digestion problems. A2 dairy foods are sold as packaged fresh or flavored or powdered products, including infant formula. While A2 is marketed similarly to conventional dairy products, it is marketed under the heading of A2.

Some of the Key Market Players:

The A2 Milk Company

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF)

Godrej Jersey

PROVILAC Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd.

Freedom Foods Group

Vinamilk

Erden Creamery Private Limited

Nestle S.A.

Vedaaz Organics, Pvt. Ltd.

Ripley Farms

Analyst View:

A2 dairy products are not lactose-free because they contain A2 beta-casein found in cows naturally. They also might cause gastrointestinal problems if lactose intolerance is present. However, it's the premium price that seems to make them attractive to customers. That means that A2 dairy is mainly retailed only in Australia, New Zealand, China, and the United States. With a rise in demand for natural and organic products, there is also an increased price on organic A2 dairy products. Traditional A2 dairy products are available at a relatively low cost, as the process is not as expensive. Milk dominates the industry as it provides the A2 beta-casein protein for easier digestion. Other products like cheese—like cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan—are slowly entering the market for lactose intolerant people or those who have a slight casein allergy. Liquid A2 dairy products are ready to consume and low in preparation time. North America shows huge opportunities for the rise of the A2 dairy market.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Consumer Demand for Natural and Organic Products Is Growing

This creates consumer demand for more organic and natural food products, which is an ever-significant growth factor in the A2 dairy products market. With growing concern among people over the quality of food they take in, they reach out to products with no artificial additives and that have no hormones or antibiotics. Consumers often view products labeled as A2 as a healthier and more natural alternative to conventional dairy products.

Growth in Emerging Economies' Disposable Income

One of the forces behind the growth in the A2 dairy products market is the rise in disposable income among consumers in developing economies, such as the Asia-Pacific region. As people get richer in these regions, they can spend their income buying higher quality food products, including A2 dairy products.

Market Trends:

Large Food Companies' Marketing and Investments

Large food companies have invested in the research and development of innovative A2 dairy products and launched advertising campaigns to attract the attention of the public. This has helped the industry grow by enhancing awareness and access to A2 dairy products.

Segmentation:

A2 Dairy Products Market is segmented based on Nature, Product, Type, Packaging, and Region.

Nature Insights

This makes organic A2 dairy products more expensive because their farming adheres to tight rules and makes use of best practices. They are expected to grow with the rise in health-conscious behavior that is in search of natural food and sustainability. Since the manufacturing costs associated with conventional A2 dairy products are lower, they will be more competitively priced and will easily be available in most supermarkets. Organic A2 dairy serves this niche market, but conventional A2 dairy products are relatively cheap compared to their organic counterparts because of lower production costs. Over time, both sets of dairy products are bound to gain more market share.

Product Insights

Milk dominates the market with its A2 beta-casein protein for easier digestion. Cheeses—cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan—are slowly making their way into the marketplace for people dealing with lactose intolerance or even a casein allergy of moderate proportions. Rapidly growing in demand is A2 yogurt, which is rich in probiotics yet gentle on the stomach. A2 butter has the right taste and texture without the problems of digestion, so it is more palatable and ideal for cooks and bakers. Protein powder, ghee, baby formula, and A2 ice cream are some of the products conjured with it. While A2 protein powder makes post-workout digestion easier, A2 baby formula provides an alternative way of feeding babies, and A2 ice cream gives those who experience lactose intolerances or digestive sensitivities the ability to enjoy some sort of creamy, cold treat.

Type Insights

In most cases, liquid A2 dairy products are just milk; easy to consume and low in preparation, hence frequently consumed. They would be suitable for families, working professionals, and anyone who only uses liquid milk; moreover, they could be used by anybody day in and day out. The greatest advantage of liquid A2 dairy is that it has a very short shelf life and will require a well-planned refrigeration and consumption schedule. In contrast, powdered A2 dairy, with its long shelf life, is perfect for those whose use of the product is occasional, those who like to be prepared for an emergency, or those whose access to refrigeration is limited. It's portable, compact, and just right for vacations or camping trips. Yet, it requires preprocessing, and that can be off-putting for customers who would much rather have liquid options simply because of their convenience.

Recent Development:

In June 2024, Miraka Signs New Low-carbon A2 Milk Product Agreement During Chinese Premier’s NZ Visit. Miraka, a low-carbon dairy processor, has signed an agreement with Chinese dairy company Thailand to produce a new range of low-carbon, A2 milk products for export to China during the visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to New Zealand. The agreement was signed in Auckland by Miraka CEO Karl Gradon and Theland's Managing Director Tony Nie.

In April 2024, a2 Milk showed Aussies that 'only a2 will do' in the new brand campaign with BMF. The a2 Milk Company has partnered with BMF to launch its new brand platform, 'Only a2 Will Do', which celebrates a2 Milk's natural absence of A1 protein. The campaign, titled 'Tough Tummies', highlights the digestive system's sensitivity to A1 protein in milk, highlighting the everyday heroism of stomachs. This is BMF's first work since winning the account, highlighting the potential benefits of dairy products for those with sensitive stomachs.

Regional Insights

North America: Although this region is not in the lead at the moment, it represents huge potential for A2 dairy market expansions. On the other hand, North American consumers are increasingly becoming health-conscious and demanding sampling of more easily digestible products. Coupled with growing public awareness about A2 milk, it offers immense opportunities for business growth in this region.

Although this region is not in the lead at the moment, it represents huge potential for A2 dairy market expansions. On the other hand, North American consumers are increasingly becoming health-conscious and demanding sampling of more easily digestible products. Coupled with growing public awareness about A2 milk, it offers immense opportunities for business growth in this region. Asia Pacific: The region is likely to be one of the leading A2 dairy markets due to the presence of two key features: it has a considerable population of A2 breeds like Gir and Jersey, which produce milk with only the A2 beta-casein protein, and the market for dairy products is developing very fast in countries like China and India. In addition, raising awareness about the possible digestive advantages associated with A2 milk would further boost the growth of the Asia Pacific industry.

