AMAZON PRIME DAY 2024 EARLY RESULTS ARE IN, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published early read results from the first 32 hours of Prime Day 2024. Data is updated throughout the two-day Prime Day event on Numerator’s live Amazon Prime Day tracker and includes: verified spend, order, item and basket metrics; shopper demographics; and verified Prime Day buyer survey data, powered by Numerator’s omnichannel consumer purchase panel.

Prime Day Purchase Data Findings:

The average Prime Day 2024 spend per order is $60.03 (compared to $56.64 from the same period on Prime Day 2023). So far, 34% of orders were placed for $20 or less, and 16% were for more than $100.

Half (50%) of households shopping Prime Day have already placed 2+ orders, and 8% placed 5+ orders within the first 32 hours of Prime Day.

The average household spend in the first 32 hours of Prime Day is approximately $126.54, with 18% spending more than $200.

Among the top five items sold, three are household or grocery products, and one is Amazon branded: Amazon Fire TV Stick, Premier Protein Shakes, Liquid I.V. Packets, Glad Trash Bags, and Blink Outdoor Camera.

Additional items in the top 10 are the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation, Energizer Batteries, Ring Video Doorbells, Crest 3D Whitestrips, and COSRX Snail Mucin Serum.

On Prime Day 2023, one of the top five items were Amazon branded; Prime Day 2022 saw three Amazon-branded items in the top five; and on Prime Day 2021, all of the top five items were Amazon branded.

The typical observed Prime Day shopper is a high income, suburban female, age 35-44.

Prime Day Verified Buyer Survey Findings:

Nearly 9 in 10 Prime Day shoppers (89%) said they were Amazon Prime members, and 86% have been Prime members for more than a year. 87% said they have shopped Prime Day events in the past.

Prime Day shoppers say they are members of other retailer loyalty membership programs, including: Target Circle (50% of 2024 Prime Day shoppers), Kohl’s Rewards Program (42%), CVS ExtraCare/CarePass (40%), Sam’s Club Membership (39%), Costco Membership (34%), myWalgreens (30%), Ulta Ultimate Rewards (24%), Walmart+ (23%), My Best Buy (20%) and Sephora Beauty Insider (20%).

Almost all Prime Day shoppers (98%) knew it was Prime Day before shopping the event, and 58% said Prime Day was their main reason for shopping on Amazon today/yesterday.

68% of Prime Day shoppers said they were extremely or very satisfied with the deals offered this year. 13% said this year’s deals were better than last year, while 54% said they were the same as last year, and 14% felt they were worse than Prime Day 2023 (20% were unsure).

More than half (56%) of Prime Day shoppers said they purchased something they had been waiting to buy on sale, 32% said they shopped for the same items they typically buy on Amazon, and 23% stocked up on sale items.

Over half (53%) of shoppers compared Amazon’s prices to other retailers before making their Prime Day purchases. 67% of these shoppers compared prices at Walmart, 45% compared to Target, 22% compared to Club retailers like Sam’s Club or Costco, 19% compared to Department stores, 15% compared to grocery stores, 13% compared to Best Buy, 10% compared to eBay and 9% compared to Temu.

Prime Day shoppers also reported shopping other retailers’ summer sales events: 35% said they shopped Target Circle Week, 35% Walmart Deals, and 12% Best Buy Black Friday in July.

Top categories that Prime Day buyers reported purchasing are Apparel & Shoes (27%), Home Goods (25%), Household Essentials (24%), Consumer Electronics (21%), and Health & Wellness (20%).

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Categories Purchased

Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Responding as of 7/17/24 at 8am ET

Categories Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Purchasing Apparel & Shoes 27% Home Goods 25% Household Essentials 24% Consumer Electronics 21% Health & Wellness 20% Beauty & Cosmetics 20% Pet Products 14% Toys & Video Games 13% Groceries 13% Small Appliances 12% Office Supplies 10% Smart Home Devices 10% Books, Videos & Media 9% Baby Items 6% Lawn & Garden 6%

Source: Numerator 2024 Prime Day Survey

Data on the Amazon Prime Day Tracker will continue to be updated throughout the duration of the Prime Day event. At the time of this release, Numerator purchase data insights were based on 30,655 Prime Day orders from 14,543 unique households. The Numerator Prime Day 2024 survey was fielded to verified Prime Day buyers beginning 7/16/24 and had 1,293 responses at the time of this release.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands' manufacturers are Numerator clients.