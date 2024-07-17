Monroe Insurance Agency Consolidates Disparate Tools to All-in-One EZLynx Management System

Lewisville, TX., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Monroe Insurance Agency has selected EZLynx as its technology foundation to elevate business operations. The EZLynx management system will enable Monroe Insurance Agency to consolidate disparate rating and agency management technologies into a single, integrated platform to manage the complete insurance customer life cycle, reducing the need to rekey data into multiple applications and delivering back time to staff for selling and servicing clients.

“Before EZLynx, we were struggling with a disjointed system that required multiple data entries from one application to the next, hindering our ability to serve our clients efficiently,” said Randy Moore, president, Monroe Insurance Agency. “The difference is day and night with EZLynx compared to our previous system because we only need to enter client data once and it's locked into the system, enabling us to focus on our core mission of helping and educating our clients to find the right coverage.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“The use of disparate systems in independent agencies often leads to operational slowdowns which can effect customer satisfaction, retention, and ultimately business growth,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx's all-in-one system will automate data flow across end-to-end policy workflows and enable the team at Monroe Insurance Agency to devote the time they’ve gained back to their customers so they can further build their business.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.