Measurabl Announces Next-Gen Real Estate Sustainability Platform

SAN DIEGO and LONDON, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl , the world’s most widely adopted ESG technology for real estate, launched its next-generation platform today, providing a comprehensive suite of new software products designed specifically for real estate owners, operators, and investors to quantify value from sustainability. The new product suite is powered by Quantum Cloud, the world’s first Real Estate ESG Cloud, containing the largest, most granular real estate ESG dataset.



Deployed across more than 18 billion square feet of real estate valued in excess of $3 trillion and adopted by 37% of the world’s top asset managers operating across 93 countries, Measurabl is real estate’s most trusted data platform. Combining cutting-edge technology and real-time data exchange, Measurabl’s next-generation platform now includes Measurabl Navigate, a revolutionary new product to guide customers on their journey to net zero and financial results from ESG investments.

By addressing the complexity of managing vast building portfolios, mismatched data, and multiple systems, Navigate equips users with a complete set of tools to progress to sustainable real estate and improve ROI and NOI. Fully scalable and modular, Navigate’s all-new features include:

Data Manager: Streamline data acquisition and management with automated, ML-driven quality checks. Coordinate and monitor the health of ESG for buildings across large teams and diverse portfolios for audit-proof reporting and investment-grade decision-making.

Streamline data acquisition and management with automated, ML-driven quality checks. Coordinate and monitor the health of ESG for buildings across large teams and diverse portfolios for audit-proof reporting and investment-grade decision-making. Insights: Interrogate and translate data into strategic, actionable insights with next-level, fully customizable internal and external reporting, scheduling, and data analytics.

Interrogate and translate data into strategic, actionable insights with next-level, fully customizable internal and external reporting, scheduling, and data analytics. Disclosure: Effortlessly report to global frameworks, such as GRESB, SFDR, CDP, and more, with pre-built reporting templates and data readiness checks. Adapt to evolving regulations and feel confident in compliance with existing and emerging regulations.

Effortlessly report to global frameworks, such as GRESB, SFDR, CDP, and more, with pre-built reporting templates and data readiness checks. Adapt to evolving regulations and feel confident in compliance with existing and emerging regulations. Decarb: Evaluate multiple decarbonization scenarios, including CRREM, and custom targets with auto-optimized CapEx project planning.

In addition to the new modules in Navigate, existing customers will still have access to all the benefits and features of Core Legacy, Measurabl’s time-tested, market-leading ESG platform.

The new product suite is powered by the Measurabl Quantum Cloud, the world’s most authoritative and accurate repository of aggregated real estate ESG data. Harnessing over ten years of global ESG data, Quantum Cloud centralizes portfolio, property, utility, and third-party data. It uses Connect, an AI-enabled, proprietary utility data automation tool, to ingest data four times faster and more accurately than any other competing solution. Quantum Cloud closes the gap in disconnected, incomplete, and inconsistent data, enhancing actionability and asset value goals across the real estate ecosystem.

“The landscape is tough for real estate as high interest rates, asset revaluation, and repricing persist. Increasingly rigorous regulation surrounding sustainability and real estate performance overwhelms owners, operators, and investors, who feel pressure to go beyond disclosure and take action,” commented Measurabl’s CEO and Co-Founder, Matt Ellis. “Finally being able to measure financial impact through ESG will change the game and make portfolios more resilient and profitable.”

“Organizations that optimize their portfolios using Measurabl will have unified data, ensuring its quality, creating a platform to make intelligent investments that will generate strong ROI,” said W. Edward Walter, former Global CEO of ULI and former CEO of Host Hotels, and current Measurabl Board Member. “Through Measurabl’s next-generation platform, customers have the power to begin with what they need and expand as their journey evolves. The product evolves with them, offering constant support.”

PRESS ENQUIRIES:

Olivia Guy Jenkins, Bloxspring

olivia@bloxspring.com

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world's most widely adopted ESG data platform, empowering over 1,000 customers across 93 countries representing more than 18 billion square feet of real estate to measure, manage, report, and act on ESG. Measurabl helps real estate organizations leverage ESG data to drive superior asset value and lower cost of capital, resulting in more profitable real estate.