Allsup Celebrates 400,000 Customers Approved For Social Security Disability Insurance Benefits

Belleville, Illinois, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company, announced today that it’s celebrating 400,000 successfully approved customers during its 40th anniversary. The organization has reached a historic milestone in helping hundreds of thousands of former workers with disabilities successfully navigate the complicated and lengthy Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) process.

“We are privileged to have assisted numerous individuals in navigating this challenging process, characterized by complex rules, overwhelming paperwork, and potential wait times of up to three years with appeals,” said Jim Allsup, Chairman, Founder and CEO. “Our customers have contributed to the SSDI system throughout their working lives, and they deserve the benefits they have earned. Allsup and our disability experts are committed to simplifying and enhancing our customers’ experience at every step.”

For more than four decades, Allsup has been committed to the needs of Americans with disabilities who can no longer work, or need support to return to work while managing a disability. Today, Allsup remains at the forefront of expert SSDI assistance with additional exclusive services such as Disability Financial Solutions®, particularly for those navigating the SSDI application process. Allsup offers assistance in the areas of healthcare insurance, debt relief, household expenses and more, which can represent a vital initial step toward financial and medical stability. With longer wait times at the Social Security Administration (SSA), Allsup has prioritized services to help individuals locate financial relief as higher costs of living reshape the economy. Allsup has a higher award rate at the initial application, reconsideration and hearing levels than the national average. Individuals who receive approval with their application can avoid lengthy hearings and national wait times of approximately a year at the hearing level across the U.S.

Customers have an advantage with empower by Allsup®, which is changing how SSDI applications are secured. It is an automated web-based software platform designed to seamlessly navigate claimants through the complex disability decision process at all levels of application, appeal, denial and award. Empower can be used on desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile devices. This accessibility ensures that individuals nationwide can receive expert assistance regardless of their location or device, making the process of applying for SSDI benefits more efficient and less stressful on a larger scale.

Through empower, individuals can get started with their online application with Allsup as their representative, benefiting from a simpler, user-friendly experience that removes the worry of completing government forms. They also receive education about return-to-work incentives, which they can access after receiving SSDI benefits and once they reach medical stability or recovery. Allsup Employment Services, a subsidiary of Allsup LLC, is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network, providing services through the SSA’s Ticket to Work Program.

With 40 years of service and 400,000 customers approved for benefits, Allsup reaffirms its dedication to transforming lives through expert disability representation, innovative financial solutions and comprehensive support services – ensuring that individuals with disabilities receive the benefits they earned and feel supported every step of the way.

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing your appeal if you were denied, or to see if you are eligible, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276. Be sure to ask about our Disability Financial Solutions for SSDI customers. Allsup helps more claimants get approved at the applicant level than any other representative nationwide.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

