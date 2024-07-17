United States Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, 2024 2030: Localized Manufacturing, Innovation, and Long-term Policy Thrust on Infrastructure and Green Energy Will Be Crucial Growth Determinants

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States' economic growth remained buoyant throughout 2023 amid stronger-than-expected consumer spending and falling inflation. However, the report expects real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to slow from 2.5% in 2023 to 2.2% in 2024 amid the delayed effects of monetary policy tightening on domestic spending.

The United States will remain the world's largest economy until 2030, with nominal GDP forecast to reach $35.4 trillion under the baseline and $36.7 trillion under the accelerated scenario.



The analysis provides an in-depth assessment of the United States through an economic, social, and political lens. It also includes US GDP forecasts based on scenario analysis, where we assume increased labor productivity and optimal policy efficacy are the two top drivers of accelerated growth compared to the baseline.



The impact areas covered are:

2024 electoral impact

Policy environment and outlook

Consumption outlook

Demographic outlook

Labor and talent outlook

Macroeconomic outlook

Industry outlook

Key Growth Opportunities:

Semiconductors

Electric Vehicles

Cybersecurity

Green Hydrogen

Robotics

The study period is 2022-2030, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2030 as the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



Economic Environment

Scope of Analysis

Economic Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

The United States Economy in 2030 - Impact Areas

2024 Electoral Impact

Key Policy Themes

Impact on Key Regions

Impact on Key Industries

Policy Environment and Outlook

Policy Environment and Impact

IIJA, IRA, and the CHIPS and Science Act - Sectoral Focus and Target

Medium-term Policy Imperative

Consumption Outlook

Private Consumption Growth Outlook

Private Spending by Category

Income Polarization

Private Savings Trajectory

Demographic Outlook

Age Breakdown and Outlook

Spending Preferences by Age Group

Immigration Outlook

Labor and Talent Outlook

Labor Outlook

Labor Productivity Outlook

Megatrends Impacting the Labor Market Outlook

Occupational Shifts

STEM Education Outlook

Macroeconomic Outlook

GDP Outlook

Inflation and Monetary Policy Outlook

Trade Overview

Trade Outlook

Investment Outlook

Industry Outlook

Critical Minerals Mining and Electric Vehicles

Semiconductors and Solar Energy

Infrastructure and Defense

