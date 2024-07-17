United States Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, 2024 2030: Localized Manufacturing, Innovation, and Long-term Policy Thrust on Infrastructure and Green Energy Will Be Crucial Growth Determinants

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States' economic growth remained buoyant throughout 2023 amid stronger-than-expected consumer spending and falling inflation. However, the report expects real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to slow from 2.5% in 2023 to 2.2% in 2024 amid the delayed effects of monetary policy tightening on domestic spending.
The United States will remain the world's largest economy until 2030, with nominal GDP forecast to reach $35.4 trillion under the baseline and $36.7 trillion under the accelerated scenario.
The analysis provides an in-depth assessment of the United States through an economic, social, and political lens. It also includes US GDP forecasts based on scenario analysis, where we assume increased labor productivity and optimal policy efficacy are the two top drivers of accelerated growth compared to the baseline.
The impact areas covered are:
- 2024 electoral impact
- Policy environment and outlook
- Consumption outlook
- Demographic outlook
- Labor and talent outlook
- Macroeconomic outlook
- Industry outlook
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Semiconductors
- Electric Vehicles
- Cybersecurity
- Green Hydrogen
- Robotics
The study period is 2022-2030, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2030 as the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Economic Environment
- Scope of Analysis
- Economic Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- The United States Economy in 2030 - Impact Areas
2024 Electoral Impact
- Key Policy Themes
- Impact on Key Regions
- Impact on Key Industries
Policy Environment and Outlook
- Policy Environment and Impact
- IIJA, IRA, and the CHIPS and Science Act - Sectoral Focus and Target
- Medium-term Policy Imperative
Consumption Outlook
- Private Consumption Growth Outlook
- Private Spending by Category
- Income Polarization
- Private Savings Trajectory
Demographic Outlook
- Age Breakdown and Outlook
- Spending Preferences by Age Group
- Immigration Outlook
Labor and Talent Outlook
- Labor Outlook
- Labor Productivity Outlook
- Megatrends Impacting the Labor Market Outlook
- Occupational Shifts
- STEM Education Outlook
Macroeconomic Outlook
- GDP Outlook
- Inflation and Monetary Policy Outlook
- Trade Overview
- Trade Outlook
- Investment Outlook
Industry Outlook
- Critical Minerals Mining and Electric Vehicles
- Semiconductors and Solar Energy
- Infrastructure and Defense
