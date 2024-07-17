The Mount Sinai Hospital Ranked Among Top in the Nation by U.S. News & World Report®; Department of Geriatrics Claims No. 1 Spot in Specialty Rankings

New York, NY, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mount Sinai Hospital, the flagship hospital of Mount Sinai Health System, was listed among the nation’s top hospitals for care excellence by U.S. News & World Report®, marking the ninth straight year the hospital has been listed among the top 20 in the country on the publication’s “Honor Roll.”

In this year’s report, The Mount Sinai Hospital held top-20 rankings in eight specialties and top-10 in four. It was also rated “High Performing” in 19 out of 20 procedures and conditions.

“These rankings are a testament to the extraordinary dedication to science, innovation, and the high quality and patient centered care that defines The Mount Sinai Hospital. I could not be prouder of our compassionate team of physicians, nurses, and staff who tirelessly and proudly serve our community. It is a pleasure to join the nation in recognizing them for their hard work and extraordinary accomplishment,” said Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor, Mount Sinai Health System.

“This outstanding recognition is thanks to our extraordinary and passionate team of clinicians and caregivers who work tirelessly to provide every patient and family the best, most advanced care delivered with compassion, dignity, and respect regardless of background or ability to pay,” said David L. Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens, and the Horace W. Goldsmith Professor of Anesthesiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “I am deeply proud and honored to lead and work with this team who place every patient at the center of everything we do.”

The Mount Sinai Hospital specialties ranked among the top 20 nationally this year were:

Geriatrics (No. 1)

Cardiology and Heart Surgery (No. 4)

Cancer (No. 8)

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (No. 8)

Urology (No. 11)

Neurology and Neurosurgery (No. 16)

Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 17)

Obstetrics & Gynecology (No. 17)

Also nationally ranked were Rehabilitation, No. 22; Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, No. 25; and Orthopedics, No. 32.

Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West were nationally ranked in five specialties, one more than last year, and rated as “High Performing” in three other specialties and 12 procedures and conditions. Mount Sinai Beth Israel was nationally ranked in one specialty and rated as “High Performing” in three specialties and nine procedures and conditions. These hospitals were also all ranked regionally. Mount Sinai South Nassau was rated as “High Performing” in six procedures and conditions. The magazine defines “High Performing” in this context as “the highest possible rating, earned by only a small minority of hospitals.”

Mount Sinai Morningside/Mount Sinai West specialties ranked nationally this year were:

Cardiology and Heart Surgery (No. 18)

Neurology and Neurosurgery (No. 29)

Orthopedics (No. 36)

Geriatrics (No. 37)

Diabetes and Endocrinology (No. 40)

Mount Sinai Beth Israel specialties ranked nationally this year were:

Diabetes and Endocrinology (No. 44)

For the second year in a row, U.S. News did not include numerical rankings for the 20 hospitals on the 2024-25 Honor Roll, taking the view—with which Mount Sinai has long agreed—that numerical rankings make distinctions without a difference.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. The Best Hospitals rankings help guide patients who need a high level of care or who have a challenging condition or extra risk because of age or multiple health problems. Criteria such as patient survival and safety data, adequacy of nurse staffing levels, and other measures largely determine the rankings in most specialties. The rankings are produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2024-2025.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.