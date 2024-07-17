Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Opportunity Assessment and Forecasts 2019-2024 & 2024-2029 - Focus on US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and Canada

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2019-2029 - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and Canada) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) market through 2029.
The prevalence of ALS is increasing at a steady rate, in line with population growth in the 8MM, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.79%.The diagnosed prevalent cases of ALS across the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada) are expected to increase from 74,614 cases to 80,483 cases during the forecast period.
The ALS market across the 8MM was valued at $318 million in 2019. Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%, reaching $1.28 billion by 2029.A key driver of growth for the ALS market will be the launches of 12 pipeline products during the forecast period. These will contribute $375.3 million in sales by 2029, despite most being anticipated to launch towards the latter end of the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Report deliverables include a Pdf report and an Excel-based forecast model
- Forecast includes the 8 major markets (8MM)
- Forecast covers the period 2019-2029.
- 2019 base year sales within the ALS market are approximately $318M across the 8MM detailed in this report. The analyst estimates that the ALS market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% to reach $1.28billion by the end of the forecast period.
Marketed Products
- Product Profile: Riutek (riluzole)
- Product Profile: Exservan (riluzole oral film)
- Product Profile: Tiglutik (riluzole oral suspension)
- Product Profile: Radicava (edaravone)
- Product Profile: Radicava ORS (edaravone oral suspension)
- Product Profile: Qalsody (tofersen sodium)
- Product Profile: Relyvrio (phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol)
Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for ALS
- Product Profile: Masitinib
- Product Profile: NurOwn (debamestrocel)
- Product Profile: TUDCA (Tauroursodeoxycholic acid)
- Product Profile: MN-166 (ibudilast)
- Product Profile: ILT-101 (aldesleukin)
- Product Profile: Ulefnersen sodium
- Product Profile: Pridopidine hydrochloride
- Product Profile: Neuronata-R (lenzumestrocel)
- Product Profile: E-0302 (mecobalamin)
- Product Profile: SLS-005 (trehalose)
- Product Profile: CNM-Au8
- Product Profile: PrimeC (celecoxib + ciprofloxacin)
Key Topics Covered:
- Abbreviations
- Related Reports
- Executive Summary
- Disease Overview
- Overview of ALS
- Etiology of ALS
- Pathophysiology of ALS
- Classification of ALS
- ALS SWOT Analysis
- Epidemiology
- Total Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019-29
- Age-Specific Trends in the Total Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, 2019
- Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019
- Total Prevalent Cases of ALS by Type, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019
- Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019-29
- Age-Specific Trends in the Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, 2019
- Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019
- Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS by Type, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019-29
- Sources and Methodology for ALS Prevalence
- Sources and Methodology for Total and Diagnosed Cases of ALS by Type
- Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS
- Sources and Methodology for Total Prevalent Cases of ALS
- Sources and Methodology for Total and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS by Type
- Current Treatment Options
- Treatment Paradigm
- Unmet Needs and Opportunities
- Unmet Needs in ALS
- Earlier Diagnosis is Required
- Identification of Biomarkers
- Continued Need for More Efficacious First-line Treatment Options
- Lack of Disease Modifying Therapies
- R&D Strategies
- R&D Strategies in ALS
- Trends in Clinical Trial Design in ALS
- Trends in Deal-Making in ALS
- Pipeline Assessment
- ALS Pipeline Overview
- ALS: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview
- Market Outlook
- ALS Market Forecast
- Market Drivers and Barriers
- Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp
- MediciNova Inc
- AB Science SA
- Biogen (UK) Ltd
- Italfarmaco SA
- Sanofi
- Iltoo Pharma
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc
- Corestemchemon Inc
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.
- Clene Nanomedicine Inc
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd
- Prilenia Therapeutics Development Ltd
