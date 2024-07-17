Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Opportunity Assessment and Forecasts 2019-2024 & 2024-2029 - Focus on US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and Canada

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2019-2029 - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and Canada) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) market through 2029.



The prevalence of ALS is increasing at a steady rate, in line with population growth in the 8MM, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.79%.The diagnosed prevalent cases of ALS across the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada) are expected to increase from 74,614 cases to 80,483 cases during the forecast period.



The ALS market across the 8MM was valued at $318 million in 2019. Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%, reaching $1.28 billion by 2029.A key driver of growth for the ALS market will be the launches of 12 pipeline products during the forecast period. These will contribute $375.3 million in sales by 2029, despite most being anticipated to launch towards the latter end of the forecast period.



Key Highlights

Report deliverables include a Pdf report and an Excel-based forecast model

Forecast includes the 8 major markets (8MM)

Forecast covers the period 2019-2029.

2019 base year sales within the ALS market are approximately $318M across the 8MM detailed in this report. The analyst estimates that the ALS market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% to reach $1.28billion by the end of the forecast period.

Marketed Products

Product Profile: Riutek (riluzole)

Product Profile: Exservan (riluzole oral film)

Product Profile: Tiglutik (riluzole oral suspension)

Product Profile: Radicava (edaravone)

Product Profile: Radicava ORS (edaravone oral suspension)

Product Profile: Qalsody (tofersen sodium)

Product Profile: Relyvrio (phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol)

Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for ALS

Product Profile: Masitinib

Product Profile: NurOwn (debamestrocel)

Product Profile: TUDCA (Tauroursodeoxycholic acid)

Product Profile: MN-166 (ibudilast)

Product Profile: ILT-101 (aldesleukin)

Product Profile: Ulefnersen sodium

Product Profile: Pridopidine hydrochloride

Product Profile: Neuronata-R (lenzumestrocel)

Product Profile: E-0302 (mecobalamin)

Product Profile: SLS-005 (trehalose)

Product Profile: CNM-Au8

Product Profile: PrimeC (celecoxib + ciprofloxacin)

Key Topics Covered:

Abbreviations

Related Reports

Executive Summary

Disease Overview

Overview of ALS

Etiology of ALS

Pathophysiology of ALS

Classification of ALS

ALS SWOT Analysis

Epidemiology

Total Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019-29

Age-Specific Trends in the Total Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, 2019

Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019

Total Prevalent Cases of ALS by Type, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019-29

Age-Specific Trends in the Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, 2019

Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS by Type, Both Sexes, Ages 40 Years, 2019-29

Sources and Methodology for ALS Prevalence

Sources and Methodology for Total and Diagnosed Cases of ALS by Type

Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS

Sources and Methodology for Total Prevalent Cases of ALS

Sources and Methodology for Total and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS by Type

Current Treatment Options

Treatment Paradigm

Unmet Needs and Opportunities

Unmet Needs in ALS

Earlier Diagnosis is Required

Identification of Biomarkers

Continued Need for More Efficacious First-line Treatment Options

Lack of Disease Modifying Therapies

R&D Strategies

R&D Strategies in ALS

Trends in Clinical Trial Design in ALS

Trends in Deal-Making in ALS

Pipeline Assessment

ALS Pipeline Overview

ALS: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview

Market Outlook

ALS Market Forecast

Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

