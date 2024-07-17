South Africa Pesticides and Agrochemicals Report 2024 - Civil Society Organisations Continue to Lobby for the Banning of Highly Hazardous Active Ingredients

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Pesticides and Other Agrochemicals in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemicals in South Africa, which includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and nematicides, contains information on the state of the industry, the growing use of biopesticides, developments relating to hazardous pesticides and regulations, key trends and issues and notable players, as well as environmental, health and safety issues, and innovation.

It includes profiles of 24 companies such as AECI, whose interests include Nulandis and AECI Plant Health, the local operations of international companies such as Bayer, BASF and Syngenta, and household pesticides producers such as Tiger Brands and Agro-Serve.

Key Market Insights

The South Africa agrochemicals industry is expected to increase its revenue in 2024.

Most active ingredients of crop protection products are imported, mainly from China. The volatile exchange rate influences manufacturing costs and retail prices.

Although South Africa's chemical crop protection industry is the largest in Africa, it accounts for less than 2% of global volumes.

The industry is under pressure to reduce usage of hazardous chemicals, but demand for chemical pesticides remains strong.

Many farms are using biopesticides and biocontrol measures in conjunction with chemical pesticides.

Some farmers are reluctant to change due to the efficiency of synthetic chemicals, and fears that it will affect stability of their yields.

Market Trends

Civil society organisations continue to lobby for the banning of highly hazardous active ingredients.

Greater focus on occupational health and safety issues relating to farm workers, such as wearing protective clothing.

Increased research and development focusing on of biopesticides.

Increasing use of drones for crop spraying.

The uptake of biopesticides is being driven by concerns relating to environmental, health and safety issues.

Opportunities

Crop protection products that do not leave residues.

Development and supply of biopesticides and biocontrol solutions for agriculture and forestry, for water resource management and the control of invasive plants and insects.

Drone crop-spraying services.

The development and supply of natural pesticides.

The establishment of integrated pest management programmes.

Challenges

Chemical pesticides pose environmental, health and safety risks.

Economic pressures, including the depreciation of the rand.

Pesticides that that are banned in the EU are being exported to South Africa.

Market Outlook

Pesticide demand is expected to remain strong due to South Africa's limited arable land and water resources, and the significant role pesticides play in improving crop yields and quality.

However, the widespread use of pesticides has also caused harm to health and the environment, including on water, climate and biodiversity.

Regulatory changes in many parts of the world are driving the need to develop safer natural pest control products.

Stricter environmental regulations are expected to impact the herbicide and insecticide segments globally.

In South Africa, European Union regulations on chemical residues and controlled substances are forcing growers to look for alternatives.

Companies Profiled:

Adama South Africa (Pty) Ltd

AECI Ltd

Agro-Serve (Pty) Ltd

Andermatt PHP (Pty) Ltd

Avima (Pty) Ltd

BASF Agricultural Specialities (Pty) Ltd

BASF South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bayer (Pty) Ltd

Corteva Agriscience RSA (Pty) Ltd

Degesch South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enviro Bio Chem (Pty) Ltd

Farm-Ag International (Pty) Ltd

InteliChem (Pty) Ltd

Kombat (Pty) Ltd

Nufarm Agriculture (Pty) Ltd

Oro Agri SA (Pty) Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser South Africa (Pty) Ltd

River Bioscience (Pty) Ltd

S C Johnson and Son of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sumitomo Corporation Africa (Pty) Ltd

Syngenta South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Brands Ltd

UPL South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Villa Crop Protection (Pty) Ltd

