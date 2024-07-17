Cloud Computing in Power Thematic Research Report 2024: Increased Pressure to Speed Up the Energy Transition to Meet Demand for a Decentralized Power Grid

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing in Power - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cloud computing encompasses the provision of IT infrastructure, operating systems, middleware, and applications hosted within a data center accessed by the end-user via the internet. With volatile geopolitical events, a prevailing energy crisis, an aging workforce, and increased pressure to speed up the energy transition to meet the demand for a decentralized power grid, cloud computing will prove to be one of the vital industry technologies in the power sector.



Scope

The report focuses on cloud computing in power as a theme.

It provides an industry analysis on how big the cloud computing theme is and how fast it will grow in the coming years.

The report provides market size and growth forecast for cloud computing.

The report delivers technology briefing on cloud computing.

It provides a snapshot on benefits of cloud computing to power utilities.

The report covers patents trends and venture financing trends in power.

The report delivers an insight on cloud's role in renewable energy.

The report discusses on the uses cases of cloud computing by power utilities.

It contains details of M&A deals driven by cloud computing theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones for cloud computing.

The report focus on the trends related to cloud computing as a theme in power, technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends.

The report also includes an overview of competitive positions held by power utility companies adopting cloud computing.

Reasons to Buy

A detailed analysis on the growing cloud computing market in the power sector.

The report delivers an insight on the leading players in cloud computing theme and where do they fit in the value chain.

The report provides an overview of the leaders and challengers in the cloud computing value chain.

A briefing on detailed analysis of cloud computing value chain.

An overview on cloud's role in renewable energy and smart grid.

A brief on company profiles of leading cloud service providers to energy industry.

Company profiles of leading adopters of cloud computing in power sector.

A snapshot of power sector scorecard predicting the position of leading power companies in cloud computing theme.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Players



3. Technology Briefing



4. Trends



5. Industry Analysis



6. Signals



7. Value Chain



8. Companies



9. Sector Scorecards



10. Glossary



11. Further Reading



12. Thematic Research Methodology

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Duke Energy

Edison International

EDF

E.ON

ENGIE

Iberdrola

Orsted

RWE

Amazon

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

DXC Technology

Kyndryl

Progress Software

Rackspace

SAP

