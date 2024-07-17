INNOCN Prime Day Deal: Save $40 on the INNOCN 27G1R PLUS 27 Inch 2K 180Hz Monitor

Shenzhen, China, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 17, 2024 – Enter the next level of gaming excellence with the INNOCN 27G1R PLUS 27 Inch 2K 180Hz Monitor, now available at an exclusive Prime Day price of $159.99, a $40 off down from its regular price of $199.99. As gaming enthusiasts demand heightened performance and immersive experiences, INNOCN delivers with cutting-edge technology designed to enhance every gaming session.



Experience the Future of Gaming: Designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern gamers, the INNOCN 27G1R PLUS boasts a new generation FAST IPS panel that offers a stunning 2560x1440p resolution and an exhilarating 180Hz refresh rate. This ensures unparalleled clarity and fluidity, making it the perfect companion for fast-paced FPS and strategy games. With G-SYNC compatibility, screen tearing and stuttering become relics of the past, providing a seamless and tear-free gaming experience.

Exceptional Visual Fidelity and Versatile Connectivity: Featuring 99% sRGB color coverage, the monitor delivers vibrant and true-to-life colors, enhancing both gaming visuals and productivity tasks. Equipped with HDMI and DisplayPort interfaces, it seamlessly connects to a variety of devices including gaming PCs, laptops, and consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. Its ultra-narrow frameless design adds a sleek and modern touch to any gaming setup, offering flexibility for both desk placement and VESA wall mounting.

Prioritize Comfort and Longevity: The INNOCN 27G1R PLUS integrates advanced eye-care technologies with blue light reduction and flicker-free features, reducing eye strain during extended gaming sessions. This ensures gamers can stay focused and comfortable, even during marathon gaming sessions.

Don't Miss Out:

Take advantage of this exclusive Prime Day offer to transform your gaming setup with the INNOCN 27G1R PLUS 27 Inch 2K 180Hz Monitor, available at a discounted price of $159.99. Visit Amazon from July 16-17, 2024, to secure your upgrade and elevate your gaming experience.

Product Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJFPXTXG

Explore more of INNOCN's latest innovations and offerings:

Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV

Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT

INNOCN Amazon Shop: https://amzn.to/4cQIze7 Vote to design products and win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign

About INNOCN

Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.

For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com



