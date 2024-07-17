Hitachi Construction Machinery Enterprise Technology Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Hitachi Construction Machinery 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive information and insights into Hitachi Construction Machinery's technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It offers an overview of Hitachi Construction Machinery's technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd (HCM), a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd, is a manufacturer of construction equipment and transportation machinery. It offers construction and mining equipment for digging, loading, breaking, grabbing, cutting, crushing, and screening purposes. Its portfolio of services includes excavators, wheel loaders, cranes and foundation machines, demolition equipment, dump trucks, loading shovels, and compaction equipment. The company also provides troubleshooting, technical training, and extended warranty services; and mine management services.

Each technology initiative is detailed with insights into the technology theme, objectives, and benefits, giving a clear understanding of the strategic intent and expected outcomes. Additionally, the report includes details of Hitachi Construction Machinery's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, highlighting the company's financial commitments and priorities in advancing its technological capabilities.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Partnership, & Investment Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

PTC

Trimble

ShareMat

Xwatch Safety Solutions

aptpod

Topcon Positioning

Baraja

Rajant

ABB

Alfen BV

Kyushu Electric Power

Eizo

