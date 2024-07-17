Shafaq Hedstrom Joins Cologix as Chief Energy Strategy Officer

DENVER, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today announced the appointment of Shafaq Hedstrom as Chief Energy Strategy Officer. In this new role, Shafaq will join the Cologix executive leadership team and will focus on Cologix’s energy strategy. Shafaq Hedstrom will be responsible for developing and implementing innovative energy solutions to enable Cologix’s roadmap for strategic growth in alignment with our commitment to sustainability.



“We are delighted to welcome Shafaq to the Cologix executive team,” said Dawn Smith, President of Cologix. “With over 18 years of experience in the energy sector, Shafaq’s leadership in innovative energy solutions, large-scale project execution and strategic partnership development will significantly advance our ability to meet our customers’ power needs in today’s high growth environment.”

As companies search for trusted colocation and interconnection partners to enable their growth, Shafaq will deepen Cologix’s relationships with our energy providers along with evaluating the readiness for commercial deployment of different technologies to diversify the energy mix for Cologix.

“I am honored to join the Cologix team at such an exciting time of the company’s growth,” said Shafaq Hedstrom. “I am dedicated to creating strategic relationships that provide our customers with the power options they need today and, in the future, while driving sustainable energy solutions that contribute to positive change in the industry.”

Prior to joining Cologix, Shafaq served as the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, where she was responsible for strategy, technology commercialization and global partnerships to deploy nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors. These technologies support the growing energy needs of customers and the global energy transition. Shafaq also held various roles at Pacific Gas and Electric Company, leading renewables and decarbonization initiatives, strategic management of large industrial and commercial customers and partnering with local communities to advance economic development.

Shafaq holds an MBA and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of California Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

