Keuka College Fills Demand for Social Workers in New York State

Keuka Park, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keuka Park, New York -

As the demand for social workers rises in New York State, Keuka College is bridging the gap with its innovative online MSW programs. Offering both traditional and advanced tracks, these programs prepare students for impactful careers.

As New York contends with increasing challenges in mental health, substance abuse, and family support, the need for qualified social workers has never been greater. Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) highlights the urgent need for more social workers, projecting a 7% increase in social work employment opportunities nationwide from 2022 to 2032—outpacing the average growth rate for all occupations. This surge is particularly acute in New York State, where a shortage of qualified social work professionals is leaving critical gaps across communities.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, jobs for child, family, and school social workers in the state are expected to grow by 24% between 2020 and 2030, with mental health and substance abuse social worker roles increasing by 26%, healthcare social workers by 27%, and all other social work positions by 13%.

Many communities in New York are struggling to meet the growing need for social services. Rural areas, in particular, often lack adequate access to qualified social workers, exacerbating issues related to mental health, substance abuse, and family support services.

Keuka College is one of the colleges for social work in New York, providing online MSW programs tailored to address these disparities by equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to serve these communities effectively.

Keuka College offers two distinct tracks for its online Master of Social Work program: the traditional track and the advanced track. These programs are designed to accommodate students at different stages of their social work careers and provide a flexible, comprehensive education that meets the profession's demands.

The traditional MSW track is ideal for students who are new to the field of social work or who hold a bachelor's degree in a related discipline. This track provides a thorough grounding in social work principles and practices, preparing graduates for various roles in the field.

The advanced MSW track is designed for students who already hold a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) from an accredited institution. This accelerated program builds on existing knowledge and skills, enabling students to complete their MSW degree more quickly and move into advanced professional roles.

Keuka College's MSW programs include key features that enable students to become licensed clinical social workers in New York and beyond.

Clinical Program: Both tracks include a clinical component, ensuring that students are well-prepared for clinical practice and licensure. The Traditional track offers 900 clinical hours, while the Advanced Standing track includes 500 clinical hours, providing hands-on experience to meet licensure requirements.

100% Online: The programs are delivered entirely online, providing flexibility for working professionals to complete their degrees without sacrificing their current job responsibilities. This format allows students to balance their education with work and personal commitments.

Field Placements Provided: Keuka College arranges field placements for students, giving them hands-on experience in diverse social work settings. These placements enhance practical skills and ensure that students gain real-world experience that is crucial for their future careers.

CSWE Accreditation: Keuka College's MSW programs are accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE), ensuring that the curriculum meets the highest standards of social work education. This accreditation is a testament to the quality of the program and its commitment to preparing students for successful careers in social work.

Keuka College is committed to developing the next generation of social work leaders who are ready to make a real difference in their communities. Positioning itself among the top colleges for social work in New York, Keuka College ensures that its graduates are ready to meet the challenges of the profession and contribute positively to society.

Take the next step in one's social work career. Learn more about how Keuka College's online MSW program can advance one's career and start one's journey toward becoming a highly skilled and impactful social worker by visiting our website today.

###

For more information about Keuka College, contact the company here:



Keuka College

Shannon Drage

shannon.drage@keypathedu.com

141 Central Avenue, Keuka Park, NY 14478