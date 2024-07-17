Global e-Prescription Systems Business Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030 from $1.7 Billion in 2023 - Rising Demand for Telehealth Services Expands Opportunities

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "e-Prescription Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for e-Prescription Systems is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2023 to 2030.





The growth in the e-prescription systems market is driven by several factors. Increasing government initiatives and regulatory requirements aimed at reducing prescription errors and enhancing patient safety are significant drivers. For example, mandates for the adoption of EHRs and the promotion of health information technology in various countries have accelerated the implementation of e-prescription systems.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the corresponding rise in medication prescriptions necessitate efficient prescription management solutions, further propelling market growth. Technological advancements, such as the development of interoperable systems that facilitate seamless data exchange across different healthcare platforms, are also contributing to market expansion.

Additionally, the increasing demand for telehealth services, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has highlighted the importance of e-prescription systems in ensuring continuity of care remotely. The enhanced focus on reducing healthcare costs by minimizing prescription errors and improving operational efficiencies is another critical factor driving the adoption of e-prescription systems.

These factors collectively underscore the robust growth trajectory of the e-prescription systems market, reflecting its integral role in modernizing healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the e-Prescription Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.3%. The e-Prescription Services segment is also set to grow at 18.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $466.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 24.9% CAGR to reach $1.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Rising Demand for Telehealth Services Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Increasing Government Initiatives and Regulatory Requirements Propel Growth in E-Prescription Systems

Advances in Cloud-Based Platforms Throw the Spotlight on Scalability and Flexibility

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Strengthens Business Case for Predictive Capabilities

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Adoption of Efficient Prescription Management Solutions

Enhanced Focus on Patient Safety and Reducing Prescription Errors Spurs Growth in E-Prescription Systems Market

Adoption of Mobile Applications Enhance Convenience for Providers and Patients

Development of Electronic Prior Authorization (ePA) Systems Accelerates Approval Process for Medications

Rising Need for Cost Reduction in Healthcare Systems Sustains Growth in E-Prescription Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Highlights Importance of E-Prescription Systems for Continuity of Care

Implementation of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Expands Addressable Market for E-Prescription Systems

Increasing Investment in Health Information Technology Generates New Opportunities for Market Expansion

Expansion of Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) Throws the Spotlight on Interconnected Healthcare Systems

Advances in Cybersecurity Technologies Propel Adoption of Secure E-Prescription Systems

