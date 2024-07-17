Nanterre, 17 July 2024

VINCI wins a contract to design, build and install electrical conversion platforms in the North Sea

An offshore converter platform and an onshore wind energy conversion platform in Germany

A capacity of 2 GW

A contract worth a total of €2.9 billion

The consortium made up of Dragados Offshore – a subsidiary of Cobra IS – and Siemens Energy has been awarded by the German transmission system operator 50Hertz a contract to design, build and install of two electrical conversion stations.

This project includes an offshore converter platform which will convert the alternative current produced by the wind farm LanWin 3 in the North Sea – located 120 km off the German coast – into high-voltage direct current (HVDC) to reduce electrical losses during transmission to land.

In addition, an onshore platform, located in Schwerin in the North-East of Germany, will convert the direct current into alternating current. It will then be injected into the electricity grid for transmission and distribution in the south of the country.

The offshore converter platform will be built in the Dragados Offshore’ yard in Andalusia (Spain).

This latest success confirms Cobra IS's recognised expertise in this fast-growing sector.

It has already delivered DolWin 6 in 2023 and, with today's contract, it will be responsible for building nine offshore power conversion platforms. The total capacity is around 16 GW.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment