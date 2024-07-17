Azuria Water Solutions Announces Acquisition of Twin D, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions ™ today announced the acquisition of Twin D, Inc., a pipeline maintenance service provider in the Greater Salt Lake City area. Twin D will operate as part of C&L Water Solutions , an Azuria company.



Twin D was founded in 1991 by brothers Dave and Mark Denny. Today, the family-run business delivers clean & TV, assessment and spot repair services to municipalities local utility suppliers and engineering firms. Specializing in recurring maintenance plans for waste and storm water systems, Twin D performs work in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

Twin D employees and facilities will remain in place and will continue to deliver solutions for their customers. Dave Denny and sons Nate and Aaron Denny will remain in their leadership roles now as part of Azuria.

Azuria Water Solutions welcomes the Twin D team to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Learn more at Azuria.com.

