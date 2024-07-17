Press Release

Vantiva Launches First Smart Security Camera with Environmental Sensors for Self-Storage Unit Monitoring

Vantiva Peek™ provides an all-in-one solution that delivers new recurring revenue for operators and 24/7 real-time alerting and visibility for renters.

Atlanta, Georgia – July 17, 2024 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global connectivity technology leader, today announced the launch of the Vantiva Peek™, a patent-pending smart camera with integrated motion, humidity and temperature sensors, designed for self-storage rental units. This is the first endpoint device in the Vantiva Smart Storage solution suite, which includes network connectivity infrastructure, device management software, and strategic, purpose-built devices that empower self-storage operators to modernize their facilities and meet consumer demand for automation and smart technology.

Vantiva Peek is a complete in-unit monitoring solution, available exclusively from Vantiva’s self-storage operator partners. Renters can access real-time and stored camera images and real-time sensor data and receive real-time automated alerts via a monthly service subscription. Alerts and images are accessed through the Peek app; self-storage operators can choose to use the Vantiva-branded app, customize the app with their own branding, or integrate Peek into their existing renters’ app. In every case, the self-storage provider owns the customer relationship and earns recurring revenue for the lifetime of the service subscription.

“The Vantiva Smart Spaces team knows the connected consumer and how to fill gaps in the marketplace, as evidenced by our track record delivering mass-scale value for the smart home, telecommunications, and security industries,” says Reza Raji, Senior Vice President of Vantiva Smart Spaces IoT. “Vantiva Peek in-unit monitoring is the killer app the self-storage industry has been waiting for, meeting consumers’ expectations for smart security while adapting to the branding and business needs of self-storage operators at any scale.”

Via the Peek mobile app, renters get 24/7 access to their current unit conditions and camera. The camera captures still photos or photo bursts when it detects motion or at user-scheduled intervals. The app issues automated alerts for events including motion detection, excess humidity, or temperatures outside the safe range for stored items. All images are stored in the cloud, creating a complete record of all activities in the unit.

Vantiva Peek isn’t just a smart security camera: it is designed for the rugged conditions of self-storage. Peek cameras use Vantiva’s next-gen wireless infrastructure to stay connected in large storage facilities with concrete and steel construction. Camera features include:

Wide-angle lens to capture a clear view of the entire unit.

Night vision.

Long-range, low-power wireless technology.

Quick mounting with the built-in magnetic backing.

with the built-in magnetic backing. Long battery life of 2+ years, with easily replaceable AA batteries.





In-unit visual monitoring is a compelling self-storage facility differentiator among current and prospective renters. “Consumers are increasingly willing to pay for video features and coming to expect always-on monitoring. For example, video doorbells are now the most common smart home devices, with 22% of households owning one,” said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. “Real-time visual evidence is particularly valuable in applications such as home security, self-storage monitoring, and remote property management, where understanding the exact nature of an event is crucial for appropriate responses.”

Providing a new revenue stream for self-storage operators, as well as elevated service and customer engagement, Vantiva Peek is a simple, affordable solution that instantly upgrades any storage unit to a smart space. This is the latest strategic milestone in Vantiva’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative IoT technologies to make spaces smarter. The goal of Vantiva Smart Spaces is to bring seamless connectivity and premium experiences to commercial enterprises by creating best-in-class solutions and partnering with the most innovative companies in the smart device ecosystem. Self -storage operators are invited to explore the Vantiva Peek page to learn more and schedule an introductory consultation.

