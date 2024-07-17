Clark Construction Group Hosts Event to Support San Diego Small Business Community

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Construction Group hosted its San Diego Small & Diverse Business Expo (SDBX) on July 17, 2024 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel San Diego - Mission Valley. Hundreds of small and diverse business leaders gathered with Clark executives, prime Contractors, and certifying agencies to learn about upcoming opportunities and network. This day-long event was free for attendees, and featured a robust day of programming including informational sessions on how to best position firms for success and compete on federal, infrastructure, and commercial work, and gain insights about upcoming project opportunities across the region.





The day kicked off with remarks from Scott Wentworth, director of preconstruction for Clark Construction in San Diego. The program featured panel discussions including Positioning and Certifying Your Company for Government Work, Building Your Experience and Capacity for Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Going Beyond the Scope in Higher Education.

In 2021, Clark launched SDBE 15 , a small business inclusion initiative designed to achieve at least 15% small and diverse business participation on all projects that do not otherwise have a small business participation goal. The measure includes subcontracts awarded at all tiers with the goal of creating additional opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise exist, fostering inclusive growth within the building industry and the communities Clark serves.

In order to achieve the 15% goal, Clark created SDBX as a platform to build connections and foster relationships. “Because of this voluntary program, we have awarded over $287 million in subcontracts to small and diverse firms in the Southern California Region in the past two and a half years,” said Carlos Gonzales, Clark’s division president overseeing operations in Southern California.

Clark’s approach to strengthen its contractor network and ensure that small contractors have the capacity to compete on large construction projects includes the expansion of the Strategic Partnership Program (SPP) . SPP provides an intensive MBA-style development course targeted to small business leaders at no cost. Clark will be launching its inaugural SPP cohort in San Diego this fall.

