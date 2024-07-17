High Throughput Screening [HTS] Market Size to Hit US$ 69.46 Billion By 2032, With a Growing CAGR of 12.18% | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Throughput Screening [HTS] Market Size & Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider research, The High Throughput Screening Market size is valued at USD 25.80 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to surpass USD 69.46 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.18% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Market growth is driven by factors such as the wide availability of open-access high-throughput screening laboratories, technological advancements in this field, and rapid development at research organizations.

Public availability of high-throughput screening (HTS) facilities has grown considerably over the last several years. From simple university screening centers to large molecular libraries and probe development network facilities. These facilities offer a comprehensive model of probe discovery in academia, using both standard and state-of-the-art assay technology for primary and secondary screening campaigns. This is one of the big pluses - knowledge sharing among scientists, researchers, etc.

The Columbia Genome Center, for example, provides state-of-the-art molecular screening services to investigators across the broad spectrum of research entities at the university. The European equivalent of the NIH program has also been established (EU-open-screen) and is open to all companies within Europe working on chemical biology. The motivation for the establishment of associations like high-throughput screening (HTS) centers is meant to boldly improve drug or target-related information or, more correctly said, processes in general. Therefore, open access gives an edge in knowledge transfer and can add value to the whole process, which could further increase the interest of end users in HTS technologies.





High Throughput Screening [HTS] Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 25.80 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 69.46 Bn CAGR CAGR of 12.18% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Factors •Increasing Usage of High Throughput Screening Solutions in Universities and Research Centers is responsible for Market Growth.

•The Open Access to High-throughput Screening Laboratories is Boosting the Market Growth.

Segmentation Dynamics

Reagents and kits dominated the market with a 45% share in 2023. This supremacy may be due to the versatility (can be used in different experiments), user-friendliness (pre-metered and prepared for purchase) as well as specificity (optimized accuracy). But we can see the growing instruments turning the tide. This has been driven by technological advancements allowing further features and embracing automation which can process samples quicker with a higher level of efficiency. It remains to be seen which segment will prove the most dominant in coming years, but both products are critical with instruments enabling high-end analysis and automation while reagents & kits remain a necessity for basic research as well as diagnostics.

High Throughput Screening [HTS] Market Key Segmentation:

By Technology

Ultra-high-throughput Screening

Cell-based Assays

Lab-on-a-chip

Label-free Technology

By Application

Target Identification

Primary Screening

Toxicology

By Products and Services

Instruments

Reagents, and Kits

Services

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

Academia and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the high-throughput screening market by 44% in 2023 mainly due to technological advancement within the U.S. With increasing pharmaceutical companies racing to be the first with a discovery of new drug molecules in 3D cell cultures has become even more popular.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to be growing at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing initiatives in new pharma molecules and their improved drug delivery standards. According to WHO, the countries with higher rates of growth in this region are Japan China; and India.

Regional Coverage

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe])

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East])

Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa],

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Recent Developments

In 2024, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced a collaboration with Incyte, combining Agilent’s expertise and established track record in the development of companion diagnostics to assist Incyte in developing and commercializing its hematology with oncology portfolio. It permits Agilent to keep growing its companion diagnostics portfolio with disruptive biomarkers, and Incyte will be able to benefit from Agilent’s expertise. This covers IVD assay development, global regulatory approvals, and commercialization to assist clinical trials, as well as potential registration and commercialization of CDx in the United States and Europe.

