Fantasy Chick Lit Meets Delectable Darkness in JUSTICE

Charleston, SC, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those who love a little bit of chick lit with their fantasy, new dark romance novel Justice scratches the itch in the most delightful ways.

Main character Justice is a guardian—someone who protects the world against mythical horrors. Always tenacious, this fierce and unyielding warrior is no stranger to monsters that thrive in darkness. But when the shadows begin to move in closer than before, it will take all her resolve not to succumb to fear.

Soon, a powerful enemy emerges, gunning for Justice’s very soul. Meanwhile, her heart begins to stir with passion for an enigmatic man. With forbidden desires aflame, will Justice be able to keep her focus and prevail over the evil forces that threaten to drag her under for good?

Justice (Cor Unum – Book 1) features spicy romance, chair-gripping action sequences, and secrets around every corner. The book explores the strength of human nature and the powers and pitfalls of love. With an incredible heroine, and a mysterious and powerful love interest, this story is perfect for fans of fae tales, vampire hunting, and Lovecraftian horror with a romantic bite.

Justice (Cor Unum – Book 1) is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

DJ Raper grew up in the Midwest and the South, where she dreamed of becoming a dancer until her love of words drew her to a career in writing. Her work straddles fantasy, chick lit, dark romance, and suspense, reflecting a passion for stories where hope thrives in brokenness. Originally a collection of short stories, her debut novel Justice explores the resilience of the spirit in the face of adversity. Raper is a wife and mother who believes in the limitless power of love.

Media Contact:

DJ Raper

Email: djraper0296@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, DJ Raper

Attachment