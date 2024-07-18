SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 18, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Iskra Gaming Platform

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today has announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with Iskra , a leading Web3 gaming platform. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access Iskra's ecosystem of blockchain games and services.

Iskra is a comprehensive Web3 gaming platform that rewards both developers and gamers for their contributions. The platform offers a unique community system, well-crafted tokenomics, and a variety of blockchain games across different genres.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to easily explore and participate in Iskra's growing lineup of Web3 games, access the Iskra marketplace, and engage with the platform's reward systems. OKX Wallet users can now enjoy a seamless gaming experience while leveraging the security and convenience of their trusted wallet.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

