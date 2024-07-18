Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Analysis Report 2024-2029: Inexpensive Operations, COVID-19 Pandemic Acceleration, Increasing Adoption of AI Powered Solutions Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Online Exam Proctoring Market: Analysis by Type (Live Online Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring and Advanced Automated Proctoring), End Users (Schools & Universities, Enterprises, Government), Region Size, Trends and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online exam proctoring market was valued at US$836.43 million in 2023. The market value is expected to reach US$1993.85 million by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 16% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.

Online exam proctoring is a method used to monitor and supervise students taking exams remotely, typically through the internet, to ensure academic integrity and prevent cheating. It typically includes various methods such as webcam monitoring, screen recording, and automated AI analysis to ensure academic integrity by detecting cheating behaviors like looking up answers or having unauthorized assistance.





The major drivers for the online exam proctoring market include increasing adoption of online education and certification programs, globalization of education, rising requirement for certification and compliance and cost efficiencies compared to traditional in-person proctoring, rapid adoption of remote learning due to COVID-19 pandemic, and growing focus on customer experience.

In 2023, the North America region led the online exam proctoring market, propelled by the region's robust educational infrastructure and high adoption of technology in learning environments paving the way for widespread acceptance of online exam proctoring solutions.



During 2024-2029, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within North America, owing to the country's expansive and diverse higher education sector, encompassing universities, colleges, and professional certification programs, increasingly integrating digital learning solutions, including online exam proctoring, to enhance flexibility and accessibility for students nationwide. Another driver of regional market growth is the stringent data privacy regulations in the US and Canada, complemented by evolving legislation in Mexico, ensuring that student data is protected, fostering trust in the use of proctoring technologies.

The key players follow several strategies to improve their market position, such as mergers, acquisitions, expansions, product innovations, and extending product portfolio, to boost their market share globally. For instance, in July 2023, Inspera expanded into the U.S. market., by acquiring Crossplag, incorporating its AI Content Detector and other anti-plagiarism tools into their suite of digital assessment and remote proctoring software. The integration of Crossplag's advanced technology aimed to strengthen Inspera's position in the digital education sector, offering improved security and integrity for online assessments.

Furthermore, the advancements in technology, particularly in AI and machine learning, enhancing the capabilities of online proctoring platforms and rising proliferation of smartphones and the internet are anticipated to drive the market for online exam proctoring market.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

The live online proctoring segment held the highest share of the market. The market is experiencing significant growth and is poised to continue expanding in the coming years due to several key factors. Firstly, advancements in technology have made remote learning and online assessments more accessible and secure, driving the demand for reliable proctoring solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend as educational institutions and certification bodies increasingly adopted digital platforms to conduct exams remotely, highlighting the necessity for robust proctoring services to ensure academic integrity. Additionally, the flexibility and convenience offered by live online proctoring appeal to a diverse range of stakeholders, including educational institutions, professional certification providers, and corporate training programs, seeking efficient ways to assess candidates without the logistical challenges of physical test centers.



By End User:

The schools & universities segment held the dominant share in the market as schools & universities and other educational institutions are increasingly adopting online exam proctoring solutions to facilitate remote learning and assessments.

The primary drivers include the need for scalable and secure examination processes, especially amid the rise of online education platforms. In addition, government regulations in countries, such as India, to conduct online exams in universities are anticipated to help institutes and schools use online exam proctoring solutions to avoid cheating and monitor students.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The emergence of COVID-19 was favorable towards the growth of the global online exam proctoring market. With educational institutions and organizations worldwide swiftly transitioning to remote learning and work-from-home arrangements, there was an urgent need for secure and reliable assessment solutions to maintain academic integrity and certification processes. Online exam proctoring technologies emerged as a crucial tool, enabling institutions to conduct exams remotely while monitoring students or candidates through webcam and screen recording. Despite initial challenges with privacy and technology, the pandemic solidified online proctoring as a vital, long-term solution for maintaining academic integrity and certification processes across sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

The global online exam proctoring market is highly fragmented in nature, with the presence of number of companies that provides varied online exam proctoring.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $966.49 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1993.85 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rapid Shift Towards E-Learning

COVID-19 Pandemic Acceleration

Rising Proliferation of Smartphones, Tablets, & Other Mobile Devices

Inexpensive Operations of Online Exam Proctoring

Growing Awareness About Convenience and Flexibility

Surging Instances of Cheating or other Malpractices

Challenges

Slow Internet Speed and Technical Complexities

Security and Privacy Concerns

Lack of Access to Technology

Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of AI Powered Proctoring Solutions

Rising Integration with Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Technological Advancements

Escalating Need for Digitalization

Thriving Population of the Young Labor Force

Company Profiles: Business Overview, Business Strategy

Meazure Learning Inc. (Examity, Inc.)

Honorlock Inc.

Inspera AS

Mercer LLC (Mettl)

ProctorEdu LLC

Proctortrack

Educational Testing Service (PSI Services LLC)

Talview Inc.

Prometric

Learnosity (Questionmark Corporation)

Turnitin, LLC (Examsoft)

Comprobo

Respondus, Inc.

