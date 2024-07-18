Tenable Launches Public Sector Advisory Board and Names Inaugural Members

COLUMBIA, Md., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced that it has launched a Public Sector Advisory Board (PSAB) for the U.S. market. Inaugural members include Rob Joyce, former Director of Cybersecurity at the National Security Agency (NSA) and Mark Weatherford, former first Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). They will be joined by Tenable Chairman and CEO Amit Yoran, and James Hayes, Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs at Tenable.



Tenable’s Public Sector Advisory Board brings together industry and government experts to help address the greatest cybersecurity challenges of our time and strengthen our nation’s cyber defenses. The PSAB will leverage the insights of key public sector influencers and cybersecurity leaders to ensure the cybersecurity industry supports the public sector mission to protect U.S. critical infrastructure. Tenable’s goal is to enhance public sector engagement and bolster U.S. cyber posture as foreign adversaries become increasingly sophisticated.

“With the establishment of the Public Sector Advisory Board, Tenable is uniting our nation’s top industry and government professionals to share ideas and offer solutions to address the evolving demands of the cybersecurity industry,” said Tenable’s Hayes. “Public and private sector collaboration is paramount. Tenable is proud to facilitate this alliance and we are committed to amplifying the board’s influence and reach, driving impactful initiatives within the industry.”

Rob Joyce is a veteran of the National Security Agency (NSA), where he served as the Director of Cybersecurity prior to his retirement in March 2024. He formerly served as Special Assistant to the President and Cybersecurity Coordinator at the White House. Joyce currently owns Joyce Cyber, LLC.

“Drawing upon my three decades of comprehensive experience in cybersecurity, cyber operations and intelligence, I am honored to join Tenable’s Public Sector Advisory Board,” said Joyce. “I’ve always felt aligned with Tenable’s values and mission to leverage preventive security to reduce cyber risk. Collaborative efforts like Tenable’s PSAB will be critical in addressing the cyber threats of today while proactively protecting against those of tomorrow. Together, we will pool our collective expertise to reduce our nation’s cybersecurity risk.”

Mark Weatherford is an information security professional with experience in the public and private sectors. Weatherford served as the first Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the Obama administration. He was also the chief information security officer for the states of Colorado and California, and the vice president and chief security officer at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation. Weatherford currently serves as the chief executive officer and a founding partner of Aspen Chartered.

“In an evolving threat landscape, and with the emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning, it’s now more important than ever to foster collaboration,” said Weatherford. “Alongside this dynamic group of professionals, Tenable has brought and continues to bring together, I look forward to collaborating and demonstrating the benefits of exposure management to the public sector cyber community.”

