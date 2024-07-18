Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Analysis Report 2024: A $2.36 Billion Market by 2032 from $1.23 Billion in 2023

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report by Type, End User, Regions and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market has been forecasted to reach up to $2.36 billion by 2032, up from $1.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.49% with the base year from 2024 to 2032. In addition, it is mentioned that the global market for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome was $1.00 billion in 2022.



Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome is a state in which the organs fail and the lungs, specifically the alveoli, are flooded with fluids that reduce the delivery of oxygen to the vital organs. It is commonly attributed to diseases and conditions like sepsis, pneumonia, or toxic inhalation injuries. The symptoms of the disease are difficulties in breathing, hypotension, and increased rate of respiration.

Mechanical ventilation, the use of intravenous fluids and administration of inhaled medications are commonly used in managing ARDS. The occurrence is coupled with more than 3 million participants globally resulting from air pollution and the breath-taking of toxic gases. According to WHO estimates, 3 Million individuals develop ARDS annually all over the world.



Promptly recognizing acute respiratory distress syndrome is crucial for initiating effective lung-protective ventilation strategies. However, diagnosis is often delayed, with reported under-diagnosis rates as high as 40%. The likelihood of diagnosis increases with disease severity. The current clinical criteria have low specificity, and no biomarkers are available for diagnosis, but active research is ongoing. The indirect injuries such as severe bacterial infection, sepsis, severe bleeding, low blood pressure requiring blood transfusions, and pancreas inflammation.



Acute respiratory distress syndrome may result from exposure to environmental pollutants like air pollution and toxins, as well as from chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Poorly managed chronic conditions increase the risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome. Beaufort is an FDA-approved medication for preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in neonates and infants up to two years of age who are at risk of severe RSV disease.



The impact of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome on healthcare systems worldwide. It highlights increased admissions to critical care units and hospitals, with statistics from countries such as Australia, France, and the U.S. The importance of increasing investment in healthcare for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome to improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden of potentially fatal conditions is emphasized, along with the need for intensive medical intervention and advanced medical technologies. The global healthcare infrastructure investment is expected to experience significant growth by 2025, particularly in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.



United States Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market



The USA acute respiratory distress syndrome market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of acute lung injury, driven by factors such as the patient pool with ARDS. Companies across the United States have shifted their focus toward this therapeutic area to meet the unmet need for the acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment regimen.

Emerging therapies are focused on treating acute respiratory distress syndrome and are expected to impact market size significantly. According to the WHO, 200,000 people in the United States are affected by ARDS every year. Chronic lung diseases like asthma are a significant cause of ARDS, with over 34 million people in the U.S. living with chronic lung diseases like asthma and COPD.



Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Company News

Jan 2024: LivaNova PLC is winding down its ACS Business Unit to focus on its core Cardiopulmonary and Neuromodulation Business Units. The wind-down process is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Feb 2024: Silence Therapeutics received a $10 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca to begin a phase 1 clinical trial for their siRNA collaboration.

March 2024: Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. announced exclusive license agreements for Xilio's tumor-activated IL-12 program, XTX301.

March 2024: Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies partnered with the CiRA Foundation to develop automated iPS cell manufacturing.

March 2024: Getinge has announced the U.S. launch of the Corin Operating Table and Ezea Surgical Light at AORN.

March 2024: The FDA has approved Medtronic's Evolut FX+ TAVR system for treating severe aortic stenosis. This system retains the benefits of the earlier Evolut TAVR platform and allows easier coronary access.

April 2024, Pfizer Inc. has reported successful results from Phase 3 clinical trials for ABRYSVO, a single-dose vaccine designed for adults aged 18 to 59 at risk of severe RSV-associated LRTD.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Product Portfolio, Revenue

Silence Therapeutics plc

Gilead Seiences Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Getinge AB

Livanova Plc

Medtronic, Inc.

Fresenius Se & Co. KGAA

Nipro

Pfizer Inc.

Type - Market is divided into 2 viewpoints

Diagnosis

Treatment

End User - Market is divided into 4 viewpoints

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Home healthcare

Others

Countries - Market is divided into 25 Country Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Industry

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

