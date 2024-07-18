Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Global Strategic Industry Report 202: Market to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2030 - Stricter Energy Efficiency Regulations Bodes Well for Market Growth

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services was valued at an estimated US$10.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$16.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the industrial energy-efficiency services market is driven by several factors, reflecting the increasing demand for sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions. One significant driver is the rising energy costs, which push industries to seek ways to reduce their energy consumption and operating expenses. Regulatory pressures and government initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprints and promoting energy efficiency also play a crucial role in market growth. Companies are increasingly aware of the financial and reputational benefits of adopting energy-efficient practices, further encouraging the uptake of these services.



Technological advancements, particularly in smart technologies and automation, enable more effective and accessible energy management solutions, making it easier for industries to implement and benefit from energy-efficiency measures. Additionally, the global focus on sustainability and the transition to a low-carbon economy is driving the demand for industrial energy-efficiency services, as businesses strive to align with environmental goals and standards. These factors collectively ensure the robust expansion and continuous evolution of the industrial energy-efficiency services market.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Concerns Over Climate Change Throws the Focus Squarely on Sustainability & Energy Efficiency

As Global Pollution Continues to Rise, Energy Efficiency Emerges to Become a Core Aspect of the Ongoing Sustainability Drive

Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Value of Energy Efficiency is Greater Now than Ever Before. Here's Why.

Unforgivable Levels of Energy Wastes Brings Power Monitoring Into the Spotlight as the First Step Towards Achieving Industrial Energy Efficiency

The World is Wasting More Energy than It Uses Even as Global Leaders Strategize to Reduce Carbon Emissions & Climate Change. The Time is Now Right for Energy Efficiency Solutions & Services: Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In Quadrillion British Thermal Units)

Despite Technology Innovations & Falling Costs of Renewables, Energy Prices Continues to Rise, Strengthening the Business Case for Energy Efficiency Services

Stricter Energy Efficiency Regulations Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Awareness over the Benefits of Energy Management System Adds to the Growth Momentum

Energy Management Software, the Key Component of EMS

Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Storms Into the Spotlight For Its Role in Conserving Energy and Driving Energy Efficiency

Energy Intensive Industries Are Important Consumer Clusters for Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS)

Cloud-Based Energy Management Systems & Services (IEMaaS) Rise in Popularity

The Time is Ripe for Leveraging IoT for Smart Energy Efficiency Management

Ability of IoT Powered Energy Management Systems to Predict Consumption & Spending Spurs Interest in the Technology

Energy Efficiency as a Service, an Interesting Trend to Monitor

Here's How AI is Revolutionizing the Field of Industrial Energy Efficiency

Energy Auditing Services Rises in Importance

Adoption of Energy Efficient Technologies Grow Stronger

