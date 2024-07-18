Virtualization in Industrial Automation Global Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030 - Growing Industrial Automation Needs Propel Demand for Scalable Solutions

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtualization in Industrial Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Virtualization in Industrial Automation was valued at an estimated US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Significant trends in the virtualization in industrial automation market include the rising use of edge computing, which brings computing resources closer to industrial devices, thereby reducing latency and enhancing data processing capabilities. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning with virtualized environments is also on the rise, improving predictive maintenance and process optimization, and making industrial operations smarter and more efficient. Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important, with enhanced measures being developed to protect virtualized industrial systems from threats.



The adoption of hybrid cloud solutions, which blend on-premises infrastructure with public and private clouds, is growing due to the need for seamless integration and management. Efforts to improve interoperability and standardization in virtualization technologies are making it easier to integrate different systems and vendors. Furthermore, the expansion of virtual training and simulation environments offers cost-effective and risk-free training options. These trends are driving the ongoing evolution and growth of the virtualization in industrial automation market, ensuring its continued importance and development.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Process Industry End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.7%. The Discrete Industry End-Use segment is also set to grow at 2.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $510.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.9% CAGR to reach $440.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Industrial Automation Needs Propel Demand for Scalable Solutions

Advances in Virtualization Technology Propel Growth and Innovation

Increasing Demand for Cost Efficiency Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Integration with IIoT Platforms Drives Adoption and Enhances Capabilities

Rising Need for High Availability and Disaster Recovery Generates Demand

Scalability and Flexibility of Virtualized Environments Sustain Growth

Enhanced Security Features Strengthen Business Case for Virtualization Solutions

Growing Adoption of Edge Computing Spurs Real-time Data Processing

Cloud-based Virtualization Solutions Accelerate Market Expansion

AI and Machine Learning Integration Throws the Spotlight on Predictive Maintenance

Expansion of Virtual Training and Simulation Generates New Opportunities

Cybersecurity Innovations Addressing Threats and Challenges Drive Market Confidence

Virtualization in Industrial Automation Expands Addressable Market for Legacy Systems

Innovations in Hypervisor Technology Propel Virtualization Capabilities

Emphasis on Disaster Recovery Solutions Sustains Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 39 Featured)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pepperl + Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Snow Software AB

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC

Stratus Technologies, Inc.

TTech Industrial Automation AG

Vmware, Inc.

