Malaysia Plastic Industry Research Report 2024-2033: Analysis of Major Brands, Development Environment, Imports and Exports, Supply and Demand, Outlook

The plastics industry in Malaysia serves sectors such as packaging, electronics, automotive, and construction. The industry is well-developed and a significant contributor to high-skilled and high-income employment in the country. In 2019, investments exceeding MYR 18 billion (approximately USD 3.769 billion) flowed towards Malaysia, spurring over 1,500 manufacturing projects. According to the publisher, despite the global economic slowdown and the EU's restrictions on single-use plastics, Malaysia's plastic industry shows considerable growth potential driven by the demand for electronics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage products.







Following the pandemic, Malaysia's plastic industry experienced a recovery. In 2023, Malaysia's imports of plastics and related products reached USD 8.479 billion. China was a major source, with Malaysia importing USD 2.189 billion worth of plastics from China, accounting for 25.81% of the total imports for the year based on the analysis of the publisher.



In terms of exports, the value of Malaysia's plastics and plastic products decreased during the pandemic but quickly rebounded, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. In 2023, Malaysia's exports of plastics and related products amounted to USD 9.032 billion. China, Singapore, and Indonesia were the main export markets, with exports to China reaching USD 2.168 billion, representing about 24% of the total.



In December 2021, the Malaysian government released the 'Malaysia Plastic Sustainability Roadmap 2021-2030' as a comprehensive strategy to address plastic waste issues. The demand for bioplastics is also driving the development of the plastic industry in Malaysia.



Malaysia's plastic industry holds substantial potential for foreign investors. The sector has promising investment prospects in high-end plastic products and engineering plastics in the coming years. Advanced waste management infrastructure also supports plastic recycling.



The Malaysian plastic market comprises many foreign or joint venture enterprises, competing alongside local companies. According to the publisher, key local players include BP Plastics Holding Bhd and Commercial Plastic Industries. Foreign and joint venture firms dominate significant market shares, including Toray Plastics Sdn Bhd, Polyplastics Asia-Pacific Sdn Bhd, and Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad. Notably, Toray Plastics Sdn Bhd established a plant in Malaysia in 1990, commencing production in early 1992; Polyplastics Asia-Pacific Sdn Bhd established the PAP Kuantan plant in 2000 with a production capacity of 30,000 tons annually; and Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad began constructing its polypropylene plant in 2017.



The publisher projects that the market size of Malaysia's plastic industry will continue to grow in the coming years. Both imports and exports are expected to rise. By 2033, Malaysia's imports of plastics and related products are projected to reach USD 9.84 billion, with a CAGR of approximately 1.5% from 2024 to 2033.



