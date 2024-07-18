Digital PCR Market: $10.0B to $14.8B Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Digital PCR Market Size, Share & Trends by Offering (Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instrument), Software, Services), Application (Clinical (infectious, Oncology), Research, Forensic, Environmental) - Global Forecast to 2029" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $10.0 billion in 2024 to $14.8 billion by 2029, at a notable CAGR of 8.1%. The growth of the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, advancements in PCR technologies, the role of PCR in biomarker discovery, and increased use in point-of-care (POC) diagnostics. However, challenges such as time-consuming sample handling, lack of accuracy, and standardization may hinder growth. The market dynamics include the increased use of dPCR and qPCR for POC diagnostics due to their high sensitivity, specificity, and rapid results, making them ideal for timely diagnostics in various settings. Unfavorable reimbursement scenarios for diagnostic companies, with inconsistent insurance coverage, pose a restraint. The opportunity lies in the growing significance of RT-PCR-based companion diagnostics in drug development, aiding in personalized medicine by identifying genetic mutations and biomarkers for targeted therapies.

However, the availability of alternative diagnostic technologies like NGS, CRISPR-based diagnostics, and immunoassays presents a significant challenge. The ecosystem includes raw material suppliers, product manufacturers, and end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes. The droplet digital PCR (dPCR) instrument segment dominated the market in 2023 due to its high accuracy and time efficiency. The gene expression segment was the largest in research applications. North America was the largest regional market in 2023, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, driven by the presence of key market players and rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis. Key players include Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Eppendorf AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Takara Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, ENDRESS+HAUSER, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology, Sysmax Corporation, Enzo Biochem, Biocartis, Stilla Technologies, Antylia Scientific, Bioneer Corporation, Standard BioTools, Seegene Inc., GenScript, LGC Bioresearch Technologies, Quantabio, Randox Laboratories, New England Biolabs, and PCR Biosystems.

Danaher Corporation: Leader in Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR

Danaher Corporation, a prominent player in the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) markets, stands out through its innovative technologies and strategic acquisitions. The company's strong portfolio features high-performance instruments like the QuantStudio and QX200 Droplet Digital PCR Systems, renowned for their precision and reliability in nucleic acid quantification. Danaher's commitment to advancing molecular diagnostics is reflected in its ongoing investment in research and development, enabling the delivery of state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving needs of clinical and research laboratories. Leveraging its extensive global presence and robust distribution network, Danaher ensures widespread access to its cutting-edge products, thereby maintaining a competitive edge and driving growth in the dPCR and qPCR markets.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Innovator in PCR Technology

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., based in Switzerland, is a key player in the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) markets. Roche’s dedication to innovation is demonstrated by its LightCycler and Cobas platforms, which provide high precision, reliability, and user-friendly interfaces. The LightCycler systems are recognized for their speed and sensitivity, establishing industry standards in qPCR, while Roche's digital PCR solutions excel in accurately quantifying nucleic acids, even at low concentrations. In November 2023, Roche launched the LightCycler PRO System, their latest advancement in qPCR technology, designed to meet both clinical diagnostic and research needs with enhanced features. This continuous innovation ensures Roche remains competitive in the digital PCR and real-time PCR markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Key Player in PCR Markets

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., a leading company in the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) markets, addresses the needs of various end users, including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies. The company aims to strengthen its market position through both inorganic and organic growth strategies, such as product launches and strategic collaborations. For example, in February 2023, Thermo Fisher launched TaqPath, a real-time PCR kit for detecting infectious diseases in India. Additionally, the company is focused on research partnerships with leading organizations to enhance its research and product development capabilities in dPCR and qPCR technologies.

Reagents and Consumables Lead Product Segment in Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market

Based on products, the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is divided into reagents and consumables, and instruments. In 2023, the reagents and consumables segment held the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. This growth is driven by the need for repeated purchases, frequent replacements, and their wide application range.

Clinical Applications Dominate Application Segment in Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market

The digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is segmented by application into clinical, research, forensic, environmental, and others. The clinical application segment captured the largest share, largely due to the rising utilization of qPCR in disease diagnosis, the technological advantages of dPCR and qPCR—such as high flexibility, enhanced sensitivity, precision, and absolute quantification—and the increasing global burden of infectious and genetic diseases, including cancer, AIDS, and tuberculosis.

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Lead End-User Segment in Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market

Based on end users, the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs and CDMOs, forensic laboratories, and others. In 2023, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories represented the largest share, driven by their higher adoption of dPCR and qPCR instruments, reagents, and consumables for diagnostics. Factors contributing to this dominance include the growing demand for early disease diagnosis, stringent regulatory conditions, increased R&D activities, and ongoing healthcare infrastructure expansion in emerging countries.

North America Leads Regional Segment in Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market

The digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rising pharmaceutical R&D activities, increased demand for novel dPCR and qPCR products, significant investments by biopharmaceutical companies, and ongoing government support for genomics-based research activities.

