DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. Partners with Corporate Claims Management for Maintenance, Service and Accident Management for its Rapidly Expanding Fleet

- DriveItAway’s national company-owned fleet is expanding rapidly all over the country, following its recent vehicle financing agreement, requiring professional fleet management for vehicle maintenance, mechanical service, and accident management



- Corporate Claims Management is one of the oldest and largest independent comprehensive fleet service and accident management companies in the US, and for 31 years has provided these services to national corporate fleets throughout the United States and Canada

- This partnership with Corporate Claims Management will allow DriveItAway to quickly and seamlessly scale its company-owned fleet throughout the country, with the best driver-focused quality care, without the need to add additional overhead





PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 18, 2024 – DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway” OTC Marketplace: DWAY), an automotive industry leader in new digital mobility platforms with its unique “micro-lease to purchase” technology, continues to gain traction and visibility in its mission to enable all to drive, and then buy, affordable quality personal transportation, announces today that it has partnered with Corporate Claims Management to directly manage all vehicle services, including maintenance, mechanical repairs and body shop repairs, allowing it to scale its company-owned fleet rapidly, following its new vehicle financing announced in May.

After announcing the closing of its credit line funding for vehicles from Auto Leasing II, and its prior partnership announcement with Partners Personnel to enable all employees to drive and then buy the vehicle of his/her choice regardless cash down or credit score, DriveItAway’s fleet of company-owned vehicles is expanding rapidly, large enough now to most efficiently partner with a large national independent fleet management company to coordinate and administer all vehicle maintenance and repairs.

“Our mission, through our technology, is to enable everyone to drive and then buy a new car, especially those now finding themselves “shut out” from immediately buying a vehicle as interest rates and vehicle prices remain high, and credit is tightening,” says John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway Holdings, Inc., “so as our company owned fleet is growing rapidly to accomplish our mission, we see it best to leave fleet maintenance, repair, and accident management to the professionals in the business wells suited to handle large fleets, so we can better serve our drivers, and allow us to continue to scale our fleet nationally.”

“Corporate Claims Management, for over three decades has provided the best-outsourced fleet management programs with a comprehensive package from total fleet management services to client specific services, and we are very excited to work with Robert Martines and his team to allow us to put more cars on the road more quickly and efficiently,” Possumato continues, “our high growth trajectory is clear, and requires we leave this customer service piece to an organization used to dealing with service needs of fleets that number in the thousands.”

“John and the DriveItAway team have done an outstanding job in taking the company from concept to implementation to rapid growth focused on their core expertise, and we at Corporate Claims Management are very pleased to help them scale rapidly doing what we have been doing best for over 31 years, third party fleet management,” says Robert Martines, Founder & CEO of Corporate Claims Management, “we pride ourselves in providing the best, most comprehensive outsourced fleet maintenance; repair and body shop service management, subrogation recovery, mechanical/maintenance and vehicle remarketing in the business for fleet owners and drivers, and know how to handle all of the needs of national fleets, large or small.”

DriveItAway is rapidly expanding its nationwide fleet and partners with the best service providers to ensure its ability to scale and provide the finest customer service to further its mission.

Look for Robert Martines CEO of Corporate Claims Management, and John F. Possumato, CEO of DriveItAway as guests on an upcoming episode of the “EVs for Everyone”’ podcast with Elena Ciccotelli, talking about the special needs for EV fleet management maintenance, service and accident repairs.





About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ micro lease platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new electric vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative.





About Corporate Claims Management, Inc.

Corporate Claims Management Inc. (CCM) was founded by Robert Martines (CEO) and Brian Colvin (Vice President) and Joseph Schiavoni (Used Vehicle Manager) commencing operations in June of 1994 as a collision management specialty company servicing corporate fleet operators. Due to increasing client demands as well as unending industry changes along with an increased level of client dependency in many fleet related areas, CCM has evolved into a complete fleet management service provider.

CCM’s menu of services, along with accident management, includes all phases of Fleet Management, Subrogation Recovery, Safety Management (Driver training, MVR’s risk assessment), Vehicle Remarketing which includes salvage disposal and end of lease termination sales, Glass Repair/replacement, Temporary Rental Vehicles, Maintenance Management and Vehicle Transports/relocations.

CCM’s perpetual investments in technology enables our company to continually provide state of the art custom programming that enables our staff to work efficiently and effectively, keep overhead cost and head count contained while still providing elite customer service to all of our clients. We have the ability to adjust staffing on a need basis as we allow employees to work in our corporate office and/or at home. We provide services 24/7/365 to our clients and at no time will a client’s driver ever deal with a non-CCM employee as each call is answered by a trained and capable technician regardless of the time the call is made to one of CCM’s toll-free phone lines.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.