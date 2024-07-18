By 2034, Recombinant Proteins Market Size Projected to Grow USD 4.68 Billion, at 7.9% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the study concludes that the global recombinant proteins market size and share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2024 and 2034. The market revenue of USD 2.34 Billion in 2024 is expected to grow up to USD 4.68 Billion by 2034.

Recombinant Proteins Market Report Overview

How big is the recombinant protein market?

A recombinant protein is a protein expressed after genetic engineering, whereby the gene of an organism is combined with the DNA of another to yield a protein of choice. This recombinant DNA is then introduced into host cells, which act as miniaturized factories to produce the desired protein. Recombinant proteins have a huge number of applications in medicine, research, and industry. Examples include the generation of therapeutic proteins such as insulin or growth hormones and certain antibodies. Bulk amounts can be produced and, therefore, have an advantage of availability over traditional methods. Recombinant proteins can also be highly purified and so find applications in medicine and research.

It is a multibillion-dollar market by itself for the creation, production, marketing, and distribution of recombinant proteins with various uses. North America commands the largest share due to aging populations, an ever-growing demand for customized options of treatment, new medicinal products, and increasing R&D spending. There are many issues that arise within this market, such as regulatory barriers, high production costs, and intellectual property concerns. The complex process of developing new medicines and rigorous regulations in the process of drug development can delay the market launch of these drugs. Nevertheless, recombinant proteins provide enormous growth potential for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the Key Market Players:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GenScript

Sino Biological Inc

Miltenyi Biotec

Abcam plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Eurogentec

Lonza Group AG

ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene, Ltd.

Proteintech Group, Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

Laurus Bio Private Limited

PeproTech

RayBioTech

STEMCELL Technologies

Abnova Corporation

Amgen

Cellgenix Gmbh

Merck Millipore

Bps Bioscience, Inc.

Acrobiosystems

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

InVivo BioTech Services GmbH

Analyst View:

Genetically engineered recombinant proteins have applications in medicine, research, and industries. Therapeutic proteins have shown remarkable use in developing insulin, growth hormones, and some antibodies. This multi-billion dollar market is topped by North America because of aging populations, demands from custom-made treatment options for heterogeneous diseases and new medicinal products, and increased R&D spending. On the other hand, regulatory barriers, high production costs, and intellectual property matters continue to be challenge factors. Personalized health has increased the interest in recombinant proteins that could be redesigned in such ways to act truly against specific molecules or pathways, hence providing flexible solutions both for diagnosis and response to treatment.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Attention to Personalized Health

One aim of personalized medicine is to deal with each patient individually according to his or her unique genetic constitution and pattern of disease. Recombinant proteins enjoy special advantages in view of engineering since they can be engineered to hit specific molecules or pathways. It requires adaptable and adjustable solutions since this can also be used as biomarkers for diagnosis of illness or even prediction of treatment response.

Growing Need for Cutting-Edge Treatments

These recombinant proteins will be required in the development of drugs against a wide array of diseases—from targeted therapies and immunotherapies to gene therapies. The medicines developed from these technologies induce immune cells to fight cancer and other diseases, target specific pathways of disease processes, and provide targeted treatment options with reduced associated side effects. This new-wave treatment option finds its demanding market in the increasing cases of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and autoimmunity.

Market Trends:

Growing investments in research and development

Research organizations and pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in developing novel therapeutics based on recombinant proteins, which in turn is resulting in the discovery of more potent proteins with therapeutic potential. This growth is further supported by government financing of biotechnology research through more funding and thus a stronger pipeline of recombinant protein-based drugs.

Segmentation:

Recombinant Proteins Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application Type, and Region.

Product Type Insights

They act as hormones and growth factors, enzymes, antibodies, and many other types of proteins important in human health. The hormones, such as insulin, are administered to balance sugar blood levels in diabetic patients and to produce blood cells in children with growth deficiencies. Growth factors like the Epidermal Growth Factor help in the healing of wounds and in the production of white blood cells to fight off infection. Enzymes, such as streptokinase, find use in industrial processes and medicine—for example, in the case of a heart attack or leukemia. On the other hand, very specific immunological proteins are the antibodies, among them monoclonal antibodies, which find uses in very targeted cancer therapies or autoimmune diseases.

Application Type Insights

Recombinant proteins find their applications in many areas concerning research, drug development, protein engineering, cell biology, and therapies. In oncological therapy, they are used to target the cells and allow the antitumor response of the body. In biologics, they are used against diabetes, growth deficit, and anemia. They have also been applied in biotechnology for disease diagnosis and bioremediation and biocatalysis. Moreover, recombinant proteins are used in food processing and immunoassays, and in cosmetics, their activity is harnessed for renovating or regenerating skin.

Recent Development:

In June 2024, IISc researchers develop a novel method for mass production of recombinant proteins. Recombinant proteins, such as vaccine antigens, insulin, and monoclonal antibodies, are mass-produced by growing modified bacterial, viral, or mammalian cells in large bioreactors. Researchers have developed a safer alternative to mass production of recombinant proteins using yeast cell factories, using a common food additive called monosodium glutamate (MSG), instead of methanol, which requires safe handling and can cause fire risks.

In May 2024, Ingenza Expanding codABLE® Gene Design Algorithm To Aid Recombinant Protein Production in Yeast. Scottish CRDMO Ingenza has secured funding to adapt its codABLE® machine learning platform to control recombinant protein expression in Pichia pastoris, accelerating the development of therapeutics, enzymes, and other proteins. The project aims to improve production yields and compatibility with the production host, outperforming codon optimization algorithms.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest share of the market for recombinant proteins due to a variety of variables. These large pharmaceutical companies operate primarily in this region, have robust R&D departments that constantly come up with innovations, and thus spur market expansion. Moreover, state-of-the-art biotechnology investments and healthcare infrastructure also play a big part in this. North America is probable to hold the expressive market share during the forecast timeframe.

This region held the largest share of the market for recombinant proteins due to a variety of variables. These large pharmaceutical companies operate primarily in this region, have robust R&D departments that constantly come up with innovations, and thus spur market expansion. Moreover, state-of-the-art biotechnology investments and healthcare infrastructure also play a big part in this. North America is probable to hold the expressive market share during the forecast timeframe. Europe: This region is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing population and per capita income ultimately result in rising demand for innovative healthcare products from this industry. Besides, government policies support the biotech industry by promoting research and development activities. A large patient pool also exists in this region, which provides substantial market potential for recombinant protein-based therapies.

