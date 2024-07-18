Accomplished ETF Industry Veteran Mo Sparks Joins Raymond James Investment Management

Sparks will lead ETF platform development for global asset management company



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Investment Management , a global asset management company with $102.7 billion in assets and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James, plans to launch an ETF product platform in 2025 to support strong client demand in alignment with putting clients’ needs first.

As part of the platform development, the firm has appointed former NYSE Director of Exchange Traded Products Mo Sparks as Head of Exchange Traded Funds, effective July 22. In this role, he will focus on building out Raymond James Investment Management’s ETF platform.

“We are excited Mo will be leading our expansion into the ETF space – one more avenue that we can provide as part of our overall goal to give broader choice to select, high-demand investment strategies,” said Bob Kendall, President of Raymond James Investment Management.

Sparks brings with him nearly 15 years of ETF product, management, strategy, and distribution experience. Prior to joining Raymond James Investment Management, he led the New York Stock Exchange’s new business development activities for ETFs, strategic initiatives and partnerships related to promoting ETF industry growth, while managing ETF issuer relationships. During his time at The Vanguard Group, Sparks held several product management and strategy leadership roles responsible for development and oversight of Vanguard’s global ETF and mutual fund lineup. He was also a founding member of the leadership team for Global Product Management and Head of Product Management Shared Services, where he engaged in go-to-market strategy and product development as well as sales distribution for the global ETF business.

Sparks earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Clemson University, carries the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation, and serves on the alumni engagement board for Clemson University’s Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business.

Raymond James Investment Management’s planned launch of an ETF platform signifies the continuation of the firm’s dedication to providing diverse product offerings for wealth management, retail, and institutional clients. The launch adds to the firm’s current offerings, which include a family of mutual funds, separately managed accounts, and institutional mandates. The firm intends to begin offering ETF solutions in 2025.

“Mo’s passion for putting clients first and bringing strong products to market aligns with our culture and goals for this platform,” said Matt Johnson, Head of Product Management and Marketing for Raymond James Investment Management. “His strategic business mindset and thoughtful nature are the types of qualities we entrust to embody our firmwide values, while building out the ETF product suite within the firm.”

Throughout his career, Sparks has demonstrated a client focus and a commitment to developing and leading new initiatives. Over the last five years at the NYSE he advised more than 125 asset management firms on their entry and ongoing business development efforts within the ETF market. These efforts included guiding issuers on product development, organizational design, service provider selection, sales training and broader distribution, and marketing activities. Additionally, to improve ETF investor education and access, he led the development, launch, and oversight of ETF Central, a destination website for ETF investors and advisors.

“ETFs are a technology that allows investors unparalleled access and control over today’s investment landscape,” Sparks said. “I am eager to build this platform at such a respected organization in support of evolving investor needs – and excited to pair the capabilities of RJIM and its boutique investment managers with the access and tax efficiency that the ETF wrapper provides.”

About Raymond James Investment Management

Raymond James Investment Management is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our boutique investment managers – Chartwell Investment Partners, ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management (a division of Scout), and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios.

