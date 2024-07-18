Digital Twin Consortium Members Speak at Smart Cities Week Asia Pacific

BOSTON, MA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) members will lead digital twin sessions on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at Smart Cities Week Asia Pacific. The event runs from August 5 – 10 in Adelaide, SA, Australia, and is organized by Smart Cities Council (SCC), the world’s largest and longest-running Social Impact Organization focused on building positive, self-sustaining action and impact for Smart Cities and Smart Buildings, for everyone.

As part of Tech Day, Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO at XMPRO, DTC Ambassador and DTC Regional Branch Organizer (RBO) for Australia and New Zealand, and Sean Whiteley, CEO of AxoMem and DTC RBO co-lead for Singapore, will lead members and other speakers in a series of sessions in a track about the future of digital twin technology.

“We’re excited to help drive the digital twin sessions at Smart Cities Council APAC,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, DTC. “Our DTC Ambassadors and Regional Branch Organizers in APAC will share their real-world digital twin expertise across multiple vertical market segments.”

Digital twin track sessions include:

Keynotes: Pieter van Schalkwyk/Sean Whiteley, Digital Twin Consortium

Composing a Digital Twin: Challenges and Solutions: Value of Frameworks

Digital Twin in Agriculture

Standardization and Semantics: Andra Christie, AWS and Yuchong Li, NCS Group

Workshop: Practical Use Cases - Mapping to Capabilities Periodic Table and Toolkit examples

Breaking Data Silos for City-Scale Digital Twins: Use Case Presentation by AWS

Future Direction for DTC’s Composability Framework

Future Forward Implementation Use Case

Digital Twin in APAC – DTC’s RBO Activity

Evolution of Digital Twin: Traditional to Multi-Agentic

Digital Twin Hospital - 3D mapping, XR Interactivity and fidelity

Summary and Next Steps

Register for Smart Cities Council APAC today.

About Smart Cities Council

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Smart Cities Council (SCC) is the world’s largest and longest-running membership-based Social Impact Organization for Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, and Technology. With operations in over 50 countries globally, SCC leads policy and advocacy, and through Global Thought Leaders, Regional Leads, Task Forces, Events, and Partnerships , SCC develops thought leadership, knowledge, playbooks, educational assets, and tools that enable the creation of positive, self-sustaining social, environmental and economic benefits.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

