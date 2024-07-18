NAR Announces 12 Tech Startups for iOi Summit’s Pitch Battle

Chicago, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® has announced the 12 companies participating in the Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit’s Pitch Battle competition from August 28–29 in Chicago.

NAR’s venture capital arm, Second Century Ventures, is set to present the live event, where each contestant will deliver a four-minute pitch on their product or service, followed by a four-minute question and answer session with a panel of judges. Entrants must provide persuasive arguments for their new technological innovations or services and demonstrate how these will enhance the real estate sector.

“The Pitch Battle highlights innovation and impactful solutions to some of real estate’s pressing challenges,” said Dan Weisman, NAR director of innovation strategy. “iOi Summit offers both startups and investors a platform to forge game-changing connections and previews up-and-coming technologies that will transform our industry for the better.”

The Pitch Battle contestants include the following:

Azure builds sustainable and affordable housing using 3D printing technology.

Faura provides loss control solutions for insurance companies and homeowners in high-risk properties.

Home Lending Pal offers equitable solutions to home buying by utilizing AI-powered underwriter and borrower insights.

Kukun is a real estate data, analytics and applications platform for homeowners and the industries that serve them.

LeanCon produces data-driven insights to automate project planning and management for developers and construction companies.

Maverick Systems leverages data to help brokers identify top talent, foster agent loyalty and optimize performance.

PremiseHQ creates advanced digital employees to streamline property management tasks.

PropTexx provides generative AI, data analytics, and actionable, real-time business intelligence for the real estate industry.

Scout helps agents find and engage homeowners with AI-driven automated personalized email outreach.

Tether RE improves critical agent safety from initial client contact to closing.

Tuesday is a social MLS app, built exclusively for agents.

Unlock helps consumers unlock the power of home equity without interest charges or monthly payments.

The winner will be awarded $15,000, earn a booth at NAR’s annual conference in November (NAR NXT), secure a meeting with the SCV executive team and be featured in an upcoming edition of REALTOR® Magazine.

Learn more about the Pitch Battle and register to attend the iOi Summit at ioisummit.realtor.

