HHAeXchange Opens Minnesota Office and Call Center, Expanding Technical Support Team

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHAeXchange, a leader in homecare management solutions for providers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid agencies, today announced the opening of a new Minnesota office and call center for its Technical Customer Care team and local company employees. The strategically located call center in Bloomington, MN will offer localized, skilled agents to provide timely, efficient, and responsive customer support.

This investment is one of many designed to enhance HHAeXchange’s customer care capabilities, while also creating job opportunities and growth in the local area. Minnesota is ripe for technology expansion, particularly within the medical technology industry, accounting for 380,263 jobs in 2019 and ranking 13th highest in high-tech jobs among all states, making it a perfect fit for HHAeXchange’s new location.

This announcement comes on the heels of HHAeXchange’s recent acquisition of Cashé Software, a leading Minnesota-based solution for homecare operations and billing. Integrating Cashé talent with deep domain and regional expertise will further support HHAeXchange in creating a leading homecare software platform and a strengthened presence in Minnesota.

“As HHAeXchange continues to advance its homecare management solutions to best meet the needs of today’s customers, we also remain focused on our service and support capabilities to ensure caregivers, families, providers, and payers are able to provide the best care in the home,” said Paul Joiner, HHAeXchange’s Chief Executive Officer. “Both the acquisition of Cashé and our increased presence in Minnesota will help us make this vision possible.”

In tandem with the new office and call center opening, HHAeXchange is launching multiple customer experience initiatives across its business, including:

Streamlined support processes to ensure swift and accurate issue resolution, minimizing delays that might impact service delivery.

Enhanced focus on workforce optimization aiming for peak efficiency across all call centers.

Increased investment in training and onboarding to resolve technical issues as they arise.

Tammy Prause, VP of Technical Customer Care for HHAeXchange, will be spearheading these initiatives to improve HHAeXchange’s overall technical support.

“Through my 30 years of experience, I’ve gained a deep understanding of what truly drives customer satisfaction, and in my newly appointed position, I am dedicated to elevating the support HHAeXchange provides its customers,” said Prause. “These company-wide initiatives, coupled with our expanded presence in Minnesota, further our commitment to fulfilling our customers’ needs and exceeding their expectations.”

For more information about HHAeXchange, the new call center, or the company’s homecare management solutions, visit www.hhaexchange.com.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is a leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

