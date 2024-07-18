Peepeekisis Cree Nation announces creation of Nation-developed and operated funeral home

BALCARRES, Saskatchewan, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peepeekisis Cree Nation (the Nation) is deeply honoured to announce the creation of the Peepeekisis Funeral Home, developed by MÎWÂSIN Development Group. From a vision led and developed by the Nation, this facility will provide a safe space for mourning and celebration, where traditions and cultural practices are respected and honoured.



Historically, Indigenous peoples have faced the challenge of traveling long distances to mourn their loved ones. This new facility, conveniently located in Lorlie, SK, eliminates that barrier, allowing the Nation and its surrounding communities to grieve close to home.

This Nation-led development will create a sacred place that upholds the traditions and cultural rituals of Indigenous peoples, which are distinct from Western funeral practices.

"We want to create a space that caters to our traditional ways,” said Chief Francis Dieter, Peepeekisis Cree Nation. “Many funeral homes don't allow for smudging and ceremonies – Peepeekisis Funeral Home is going to change that. We also want to make funeral services more affordable for everyone and offer a wide range of services and products."

The Peepeekisis Funeral Home will offer a mix of traditional and contemporary services for the Peepeekisis Cree Nation and neighbouring Nations and communities. This includes burial services, green burials, memorial services, cremation services, and ancillary products such as urns and caskets. The one-of-a-kind custom-built facility will feature ceremonial elements and artwork that reflect the First Nations culture and traditions of the Peepeekisis people.





This transformative development is the first under the newly formed MÎWÂSIN Development Group, the co-development company between Peepeekisis Development Ltd., the economic arm of the Nation, and Steel River Group Ltd.

Peepeekisis Cree Nation and MÎWÂSIN Development Group are excited to share more about this important development as the vision for the facility materializes. Construction is set for Spring 2025.

About Peepeekisis Cree Nation

The Peepeekisis Cree Nation is a signatory of Treaty #4 in 1874. Located to the north-east of Regina, in the traditional territory of Treaty #4 that spans thousands of kilometers traversing the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

About MÎWÂSIN Development Group

MÎWÂSIN Development Group (MÎWÂSIN) is a development company that oversees projects on Peepeekisis Cree Nation and off reserve. Its mandate is to increase opportunities for Indigenous employment, education and entrepreneurial experience, with its goal to help build capacity and prosperity for Peepeekisis Cree Nation, its people and partners. MÎWÂSIN is focused on value creation throughout the entire development process in areas of residential, energy infrastructure, affordable housing, cultural centres, healthcare and other commercial developments.

MÎWÂSIN is a partnership between Peepeekisis Development Ltd., the economic arm of Peepeekisis Cree Nation, and Steel River Group, an Indigenous-owned diversified management entity. MÎWÂSIN is named after the Cree word for “it is good.”

About Peepeekisis Development Ltd.

Peepeekisis Development Ltd. is owned by the Peepeekisis Cree Nation economic board. The company focuses primarily on creating businesses on the Nation and bringing jobs to the community. The company also ensures these businesses created provide goods and services to the Nation and local communities.

About Steel River Group

Steel River Group is an Indigenous-owned diversified management and development entity. The company’s mission is to partner with Indigenous Nations and Peoples to maximize employment, education, ownership and entrepreneurial experience. The company’s Governing Principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs and culture. Steel River’s operating approach is centered around the company’s inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River Owned Companies, Indigenous Nations and Strategic Alliance Partners together over a shared vision and set of values.

Media Contact:

Keegan Montgrand

Peepeekisis Developments LTD

C: 306.717.4792

E: keegan.montgrand@ppkdev.com

Noah Capannelli

Steel River Group

C: 519.564.3393

E: noah.capannelli@steelrivergroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/519dc619-87e4-41fe-a0df-5176326ae4aa