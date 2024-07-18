Situational Awareness System Research Report 2024: Global Forecasts to 2029 - Growing Dominance of the Defense and Aviation Sectors, Growing Cybercrime and Terrorism Bolsters Growth

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Situational Awareness System Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The situational awareness system market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.17% over the analyzed period to reach a market size of US$39.724 billion in 2029 from US$24.469 billion in 2022.







Real-time monitoring and analysis of complex environments are made possible by situation awareness systems, which facilitate proactive decision-making and threat identification in a variety of industries, including critical infrastructure, defence, and security. By employing cutting-edge sensor technologies, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, these systems improve situation awareness and reaction times, guaranteeing efficient handling of unpredictable and dangerous situations. Their acceptance and evolution to solve changing security concerns are driven by their continuous innovation and integration with existing infrastructures.



Situation Awareness systems are used to monitor and control an organization's environment. Further, security and surveillance systems are used to reduce the risk of unwanted activities and human negligence which have the potential to cause hazards or disasters. Moreover, surging cybercrime and terrorism have increased the need for situation awareness systems to curb and remove terror activities.



Hence the prime reasons driving the growth of the situation awareness system market are growing human negligence and human-made disaster. However high implementation costs may constrain the market growth during the forecasted period.



MARKET TRENDS:



The situational awareness systems market is being pushed by growing security concerns in several industries, including critical infrastructure and defense. Technological developments in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and sensors improve system capabilities for precise danger detection. Comprehensive situational awareness solutions are required for efficient urban administration due to the growing number of smart cities and Internet of Things installations.

The implementation of situational awareness technologies enhances operational efficiency and safety in commercial domains such as transportation and healthcare. Government programs that support security technology help the industry expand. The efficiency and scalability of situation awareness systems are increased by integration with current infrastructures.



The market is expanding further due to the growing need for real-time monitoring solutions. Improved situational awareness makes proactive decision-making easier and helps reduce hazards. Innovation in user interfaces and software solutions enhances the accessibility and usefulness of systems. Overall, these factors provide a favourable atmosphere for the situation awareness systems market to continue expanding and innovating.



MARKET DRIVERS:

Growing cybercrime and terrorism are expected to influence situational awareness system market growth.



Cybercrime includes computer-based crime and has been categorized into 5 divisions. Hackers and criminals hack into the database of various organizations intending to extract sensitive information that has the potential to harm people. China, the US, and India are the top most cyber malicious countries, respectively. Terrorism is another humongous threat faced by various governments and institutions around the world. Terrorist activity causes loss of life and property, disturbing economic operations severely. Human negligence and mishandling also cause huge damage to the economy. Studies have linked human carelessness and laziness as a cause of fire, hazard, and disaster, causing loss of life and property.



The growing dominance of the defense and aviation sectors is predicted to positively impact situation awareness system market growth.



The defense and aviation sectors are anticipated to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Situation awareness systems are quite crucial for the defense sector as any leak of information severely threatens the nation's security and safety. Products such as radiofrequency and access control enable better analysis of the on-ground situation and the construction of a plan to tackle it. The Aviation sector was once a prime target of terrorists and criminals to disturb the economic peace and break the government.



Furthermore, airline hijacking was once a common terrorist attack, which has been significantly reduced with the adoption of security and surveillance systems at all levels. The banking and financial sector is another wide employer of the situation awareness system market owing to the financial sensitivity of data that they carry.



MARKET RESTRAINTS:



High installation costs are one of the market's constraints for situation awareness systems, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Adoption is hampered by concerns about data security and privacy, particularly in delicate industries like healthcare and defense. Problems with system and platform interoperability prevent data interchange and smooth integration.



The intricacy of system interfaces and the requirement for specialized training impede the broad adoption of the technology by end users. Incompatibilities and market fragmentation result from the absence of common protocols and frameworks. It needs cooperation between the industries, technical advancement, and improvements to situation awareness systems' usability, cost, and security to overcome these limitations.



Based on product type, the market is segmented into the fire and flood alarm systems, human-machine interfaces, access control, radio frequency identification, and others. Fire and flood alarm systems help in the early detection and catering of fire and flood disasters to avoid loss of life and property. Access controland radio frequency identification systems help in decreasing the threat of cybercrime and terrorism. Components, sensors, displays, and GPS systems have huge market potential as they facilitate better analysis of the disaster situation.



The North American region is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market.



By geography, the situation awareness system market is segmented into the North American region, the South American region, the European region, the Middle East and African region, and the Asia Pacific region. The North American region is predicted to dominate the market owing to strengthening military and government policies for better defense and protection of the country. The USA is the world's leading country when it comes to expenditure on military and defence, followed by China, India, and Russia, respectively.



However, Middle East Africa and the Asia Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate owing to the greater threat of terrorism and cybercrime. The governments are increasing their expenditure on military and defence for avoidance and better counter-attack. This will significantly surge the situation awareness system market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $39.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Honeywell International Inc. (Allied Signal)

Qualcomm Inc.

Microsoft

General Electric

Denso Corporation

BAE Systems

Collins Aerospace

Segmentation:

By Product

Fire and Flood Alarm System

Human Machine Interface

Access Control

Radio Frequency Identification

Others

By Component

Sensor

MEMS

GPS

Display

Others

By Applications

Disaster Response

Robots

Security and Surveillance

Driving/ Connected Cars

Others

By Industry Vertical

Defense

Automotive

Industrial

Aviation

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

