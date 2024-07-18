LIS Technologies to Sponsor and Participate in East Tennessee Economic Council's Nuclear Opportunities Workshop Held on July 30-31, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee

New York, N.Y., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, is pleased to announce that it will be a sponsor and participant at the upcoming Nuclear Opportunities Workshop (NOW), to be held in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 30-31st, 2024.



Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Announces it is a Neutron Networking Sponsor and Participant at the Upcoming Nuclear Opportunities Workshop, to be held in Knoxville, TN, on July 30-31, 2024

Sponsoring one of the Neutron Networking events, LIS Technologies will be represented by Chief Executive Officer Christo Liebenberg on July 31st in the panel discussion called “Innovative Applications of Nuclear Technologies”, which will be moderated by Lloyd Jollay, Vice President Isotopes and Nuclear Fuel Cycle of Boston Government Services (BGS).

Figure 2 - LIS Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Christo Liebenberg will participate in a panel discussion titled "Innovative Applications of Nuclear Technologies" on July 31, 2024.

NOW is Tennessee’s premier nuclear industry conference, dedicated to all aspects of nuclear technology, including fission, fusion, isotopes, environmental management, AI in nuclear, workforce development, and more. This event offers a platform to learn about industry developments, explore business opportunities, and discover advancements in research and technologies.

The event draws representatives from the Tennessee Valley Authority, the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Y-12 Nuclear Security Complex, United Cleanup of Oak Ridge (UCOR), and Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU), as well as a wide range of private-industry companies. Attendees have an unparalleled opportunity to learn, promote, network and discuss the future of the nuclear energy industry.

“Tennessee is one of the most forward-thinking and active supporters of the United States nuclear energy industry,” said Christo Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “In addition to hosting numerous national laboratories, Tennessee's leadership has demonstrated a strong commitment to policies that promote the expansion of nuclear energy as a vital component of a diversified and sustainable energy portfolio. The Nuclear Opportunities Workshop is a prime example of such initiatives. This event will help shape the future of the nuclear industry and many others. It is a pleasure to participate and engage in discussions about the innovative applications of nuclear technology.”

Tennessee has a rich history with nuclear energy, deeply intertwined with the development of nuclear technology in the United States. As the U.S. nuclear energy industry gains momentum, the state has seen a resurgence of interest in advancing nuclear technologies and capabilities. Additionally, the state places a strong emphasis on developing a skilled workforce for the nuclear industry and has strong advocates in U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann along with Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee. Most recently, Governor Lee signed an Executive Order to create a Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, and in addition to being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, it has several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

