Japan Video Conferencing Software Forecasts Report 2024: A $1.129 Billion Market by 2029 Featuring Zoom, Zoho, Cisco, Microsoft, and Pexip

The Japanese video conferencing software market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.69% to reach a market valuation of US$1,129.198 million by 2029, from US$240.959 million in 2022



The Japanese video conferencing market is experiencing robust growth, driven by various factors. There is a notable surge in demand for remote work and collaboration solutions, particularly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This has propelled the adoption of video conferencing software as businesses strive to maintain connectivity with their remotely operating employees, partners, and clientele.

Cloud-based video conferencing solutions are gaining traction in Japan due to their numerous advantages over on-premises alternatives. These benefits include cost-effectiveness, scalability, and automatic updates, which are particularly appealing to organizations seeking efficient communication solutions.







Moreover, video conferencing is witnessing widespread adoption across diverse industries such as healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Japan boasts high internet penetration rates, reaching up to 83%, and is the country leading in mobile broadband penetration, according to oecd.org. This widespread access to fast internet is expected to further drive the video conferencing software market growth in Japan in the foreseeable future.



In summary, the convergence of factors, including the increasing adoption of remote work, growing internet usage, and the preference for cloud-based solutions, is poised to fuel the Japan video conferencing software market expansion in the coming years.



Favourable government initiatives to digitalize the education sector propel the market.



In education, there is a noticeable surge in digitalization initiatives within schools and universities, driving the adoption of video conferencing solutions to facilitate remote learning and collaboration among students and educators. With geographically dispersed teams becoming increasingly common, there is a growing need for remote collaboration tools in the communication and technology sector.

The Japanese video conferencing software market is projected to rise at a significant growth rate fueled by the growing corporate culture in the country and an increase in the strength of medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the increasing advancements and market developments, including providing updates for online meeting platforms by major players, coupled with the favorable government schemes and policies to digitalize major sectors such as education, defense, healthcare, and banking, have provided new growth prospects for the overall market.



Key Players:

Zoom Video Communication is a leading provider of video conferencing systems which features video meetings, team chat, and the VoIP phone system, among others. The company shares a dedicated portfolio to cater to the diversified needs of the corporate environment.

Pexip AS offers various products such as "Pexip Connect," "Pexip Secure Meeting," "Pexip Video Platform," and "Pexip Engage." The company, established in 2011, has emphasized transforming video conferencing through its constant innovations.

Cisco is one of the leading market suppliers of video conferencing solutions. The company provides "Cisco Jabber," "Collaboration Endpoint," and "Meeting Rooms," all of which provide the experience of business quality connections by integrating video conferencing through any business interaction.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $240.96 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1129.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.6% Regions Covered Japan



Companies Featured

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Cisco

Microsoft Corporation

Pexip AS

Segmentation:

By Deployment Model:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Small

Medium

Large

By Industry Vertical:

Education

Communication and Technology

Defence

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

